AngloGold Ashanti : March 26, 2021 - AngloGold Ashanti issues its 2020 Annual Reports and no change statement  (144.1k)

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
  Report
AngloGold Ashanti : March 26, 2021 - AngloGold Ashanti issues its 2020 Annual Reports and no change statement

03/26/2021 | 11:43am EDT
AngloGold Ashanti Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

Reg. No. 1944/017354/06

ISIN: ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG

CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU

("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company" or "the Group")

NEWS RELEASE

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED ISSUES ITS 2020 SUITE OF ANNUAL REPORTS AND NO CHANGE STATEMENT

AngloGold Ashanti announces that it has today, Friday, 26 March 2021, issued the Group's suite of reports for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.

AngloGold Ashanti's suite of 2020 reports includes:

  • Integrated Report 2020

  • Annual Financial Statements 2020

  • Sustainability Report 2020

  • Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Report 2020

  • Notice of the 77th Annual General Meeting

These reports and documents communicate relevant aspects of AngloGold Ashanti's operating, sustainability and financial performance for the 2020 financial year, from 1 January to 31 December 2020 and are available at www.aga-reports.com.

The Group Annual Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, on which Ernst & Young Inc. issued an unqualified audit report, does not contain changes to the International Financial Reporting Standards financial statements published on the Stock Exchange News Service of the JSE Limited on 22 February 2021. The unqualified audit report issued by Ernst & Young Inc. (which includes key audit matters) is available for inspection at the registered office of the Company and the Company website at https://www.anglogoldashanti.com

The 77th Annual General Meeting of AngloGold Ashanti (AGM) will be held entirely by electronic communication on Tuesday, 4 May 2021 at 14:00 (SA time). Posting of the Notice of Annual General Meeting to shareholders, which incorporates summarised financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, will commence on 6 April 2021 on which date further information regarding the AGM will be released.

Further, AngloGold Ashanti's annual report, which includes the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, has been filed on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) today, 26 March 2021 and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at https://www.anglogoldashanti.com/investors/annual-reports/.Shareholders and holders of American Depositary Shares can request copies of the Company's annual financial statements free of charge from the Company Secretarial Department at companysecretary@anglogoldashanti.com.

ENDS

Johannesburg

26 March 2021

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited

CONTACTS Media

Chris Nthite

+27 11 637 6388/+27 83 301 2481

cnthite@anglogoldashanti.com

General inquiries

media@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors

Sabrina Brockman

+1 646 880 4526/ +1 646 379 2555

sbrockman@anglogoldashanti.com

Yatish Chowthee

+27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080

yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com

Fundisa Mgidi

+27 11 6376763 / +27 82 821 5322

fmgidi@anglogoldashanti.com

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 15:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
