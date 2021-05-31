Log in
    ANG   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
  Report
AngloGold Ashanti : May 31, 2021 - AngloGold Ashanti announces that body of missing Obuasi miner found after search  (187.2k)

05/31/2021 | 02:02am EDT
AngloGold Ashanti Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Reg. No. 1944/017354/06

ISIN: ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG

CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU ("AngloGold Ashanti", "AGA" or "Company")

NEWS RELEASE

AngloGold Ashanti Announces That Body of Missing Obuasi Miner Found After Search

(JOHANNESBURG) - NEWS RELEASE - It is with great sadness that AngloGold Ashanti reports that the miner, missing after a geotechnical event at the Obuasi mine on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 has unfortunately passed away. His body was discovered on Saturday, 29 May by mine rescue teams.

Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of our deceased colleague. May his soul rest in peace. Our gratitude goes to the mine rescue teams for their efforts over this period.

A thorough investigation into the incident has been initiated. As previously1 announced, underground mining activities were voluntarily suspended at the time of the incident and will remain so pending an in-deptharea-by-area assessment of the mine design, mine schedule and ground management plans, before progressively releasing mining areas for a phased resumption in production.

1 on Thursday, 20 May 2021 and Wednesday, 25 May 2021

ENDS

Johannesburg

31 May 2021

Contacts

Media

Chris Nthite

+27 83 301 2481

cnthite@anglogoldashanti.com

Julie Bain

+27 66 364 0038

jbain@anglogoldashanti.com

Investors

Yatish Chowthee

+27 78 364 2080

yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com

Fundisa Mgidi

+27 82 821 5322

fmgidi@anglogoldashanti.com

Certain statements contained in this document, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those concerning the economic outlook for the gold mining industry, expectations regarding gold prices, production, total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs, all-in costs, cost savings and other operating results, return on equity, productivity improvements, growth prospects and outlook of AngloGold Ashanti's operations, individually or in the aggregate, including the achievement of project milestones, commencement and completion of commercial operations of certain of AngloGold Ashanti's exploration and production projects and the completion of acquisitions,

dispositions or joint venture transactions, AngloGold Ashanti's liquidity and capital resources and capital expenditures and the outcome and consequence of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or environmental health and safety issues, are forward-looking statements regarding AngloGold Ashanti's operations, economic performance and financial condition. These forward-looking statements or forecasts involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Although AngloGold Ashanti believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and forecasts are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic, social and political and market conditions, the success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, including environmental approvals, fluctuations in gold prices and exchange rates, the outcome of pending or future litigation proceedings, any supply chain disruptions, any public health crises, pandemics or epidemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic), and other business and operational risks and other factors, including mining accidents. For a discussion of such risk factors, refer to AngloGold Ashanti's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2020, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause AngloGold Ashanti's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could also have material adverse effects on future results. Consequently, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. AngloGold Ashanti undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by applicable law. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to AngloGold Ashanti or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by the cautionary statements herein.

The information contained in this announcement has not been reviewed or reported on by AngloGold Ashanti's external auditors.

Non-GAAP financial measures

This communication may contain certain "Non-GAAP" financial measures. AngloGold Ashanti utilises certain Non- GAAP performance measures and ratios in managing its business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the reported operating results or cash flow from operations or any other measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. In addition, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies may use.

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Reg No: 1944/017354/06

ISIN: ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 06:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
