AngloGold Ashanti : Report to society 2005  (6.4m)

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 05/28
330 ZAR   -1.00%
AngloGold Ashanti : Report to society 2005

05/29/2021
05Report

to Society

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The group's 2005 Report to Society presents a review of the company's economic, social and environmental impact and obligations for the period 1 January 2005 to 31 December 2005. It has been prepared in conjunction with the Annual Report on the company's operating and financial performance for the same period. Through the combination of the Report to Society and Annual Report, AngloGold Ashanti seeks to report on these issues to a wide range of stakeholders, who include shareholders, employees, employee representatives and the communities in which it operates, as well as regional and national governments and other interested parties.

AngloGold Ashanti believes that the report presents a fair and balanced reflection of the group's operations and performance, its objectives, values and business principles and the major issues and challenges that it faces. There have not been significant changes in the size, structure, ownership or product since the previous report, with the exception of the closure of the Ergo operation in South Africa. In addition Anglo American plc (AngloGold Ashanti's major shareholder) has advised the company and its shareholders that it intends to decrease its shareholding in the company.

Efforts have been made to report on a wide range of issues from around the world. Because of the scale of the group's operations, reporting has been done on the basis that the group's principles and policies are illustrated rather than detailed in every case, through practical examples or case studies. Because the majority of the group's operations (43% of production) and employees (64%) are based in South Africa, there is significantly more reporting on this region. Attempts have been made, however, to cover issues pertinent to individual operations through specific country and operational reports which may be found on the company's website. The report covers all operations managed by the company, including joint ventures.

To address the needs of the stakeholders who will read this report, the report has been compiled in such a way as to make it accessible to a broad range of readers.

  • The primary reporting format is through a dedicated webpage on the company's own website at www.anglogoldashanti.com. Copies of the entire report or portions of this report may be accessed, downloaded or printed from this website. This report is also available on CD-ROM or in a printed ver- sion from the persons listed on the back pages of the Report to Society and the annual report, or the website.
  • The report may be accessed from three vantage points:
    • First: the report is structured in line with the various disciplines - economic performance, ethics and governance, safety and health, environment, labour, regional health threats, and community. These are covered in terms of the company's own values and business principles.
    • Second: readers may access specific information in the main report or in country reports which present country specific information on the operations and case studies; and
    • Third: the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) format has also been followed in compiling this report. A GRI matrix (to be found on page 14 and on the website) indicates the page numbers on which relevant discussions may be found.

While no generally accepted reporting guidelines exist for this type of report, the group believes that it has sought to follow good practice, GRI guidelines and various other instruments (such as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, and the guidelines of the King Report on Corporate Governance (2002), among others). Auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) have once again provided assurance on certain sections of the report. The sections that have been assured have been selected in conjunction with PWC and are based on those areas that are most meaningful to the company and its stakeholders. The assurance letter from PWC may be found on page 10 of this report.

For further information on this report and on the company's sustainable practice, contact Alan Fine on (Tel) +21 11 637 6383 or afine@anglogoldashanti.com.

KEY FEATURES

AngloGold Ashanti's business is gold. Its activities range from exploring for and mining the precious metal to processing and benefitiation. In 2005, the company operated 21 mines in 10 countries. Some of the key features pertaining to sustainable development are indicated below.

  • Gold produced rose by 6% to 6.2 million ounces.
  • The company employed 66,993 people, made up of 47,848 (75%) permanent employees and 16,145 (25%) contractors and JV employees. (2004: 65,400).
  • Payment to employees, including salaries, wages and other benefits amounted to $877 million, 7% up on the previous year.
  • Capital expenditure for the year was $722 million, an increase of 23% on the previous year.
  • Dividends of $169 million was paid to the shareholders during 2005.
  • Total corporate social investment (CSI) expenditure amounted to some $8,752,407. CSI is defined as the voluntary investment of funds into the broader community where the target beneficiaries are external to the company.
  • AngloGold Ashanti achieved the conversion of its mineral rights into 'new order' rights in line with the South African Minerals and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) of 2002.

1

CONTENTS

Page number

Section

4

Corporate profile

4

The business of gold

8

Message from the CEO

10

Report of the independent assurers

11

Feedback form

12

Stakeholder engagement

13

Mission and values

14

Reporting in accordance with GRI

Economic performance

E1

Introduction

E2

Key indicators

E3

Review 2005

E7

Case studies

Ethics and governance

EG1

Introduction

EG1

Business principle

EG2

Key indicators

EG3

Review 2005

EG9

Case studies

EG13

Objectives for 2006

Occupational safety and health

SH1

Introduction

SH1

Business principle

SH2

Key indicators

SH4

Review 2005

SH19

Case studies

SH34

Objectives for 2006

2

Regional health threats (HIV/AIDS and malaria)

RH1

Introduction

RH2

Business principle

RH3

Key indicators

RH5

Review 2005

RH13

Case studies

RH26

Objectives for 2006

Labour practice

L1

Introduction

L2

Business principle

L3

Key indicators

L5

Review 2005

L19

Case studies

L29

Objectives for 2006

Environment

EN1

Introduction

EN1

Business principle

EN2

Key indicators

EN3

Review 2005

EN25

Case studies

EN43

Objectives for 2006

Community

C1

Introduction

C1

Business principle

C2

Key indicators

C3

Review 2005

C19

Case studies

C33

Objectives for 2006

Glossary of terms and acronyms

G1

Glossary of terms and acronyms

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2021 10:29:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
