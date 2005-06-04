AngloGold Ashanti : Report to society 2005  (6.4m)

The group's 2005 Report to Society presents a review of the company's economic, social and environmental impact and obligations for the period 1 January 2005 to 31 December 2005. It has been prepared in conjunction with the Annual Report on the company's operating and financial performance for the same period. Through the combination of the Report to Society and Annual Report, AngloGold Ashanti seeks to report on these issues to a wide range of stakeholders, who include shareholders, employees, employee representatives and the communities in which it operates, as well as regional and national governments and other interested parties.

AngloGold Ashanti believes that the report presents a fair and balanced reflection of the group's operations and performance, its objectives, values and business principles and the major issues and challenges that it faces. There have not been significant changes in the size, structure, ownership or product since the previous report, with the exception of the closure of the Ergo operation in South Africa. In addition Anglo American plc (AngloGold Ashanti's major shareholder) has advised the company and its shareholders that it intends to decrease its shareholding in the company.

Efforts have been made to report on a wide range of issues from around the world. Because of the scale of the group's operations, reporting has been done on the basis that the group's principles and policies are illustrated rather than detailed in every case, through practical examples or case studies. Because the majority of the group's operations (43% of production) and employees (64%) are based in South Africa, there is significantly more reporting on this region. Attempts have been made, however, to cover issues pertinent to individual operations through specific country and operational reports which may be found on the company's website. The report covers all operations managed by the company, including joint ventures.

To address the needs of the stakeholders who will read this report, the report has been compiled in such a way as to make it accessible to a broad range of readers.

The primary reporting format is through a dedicated webpage on the company's own website at www.anglogoldashanti.com. Copies of the entire report or portions of this report may be accessed, downloaded or printed from this website. This report is also available on CD-ROM or in a printed ver- sion from the persons listed on the back pages of the Report to Society and the annual report, or the website.

First: the report is structured in line with the various disciplines - economic performance, ethics and governance, safety and health, environment, labour, regional health threats, and community. These are covered in terms of the company's own values and business principles. Second: readers may access specific information in the main report or in country reports which present country specific information on the operations and case studies; and Third: the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) format has also been followed in compiling this report. A GRI matrix (to be found on page 14 and on the website) indicates the page numbers on which relevant discussions may be found.



While no generally accepted reporting guidelines exist for this type of report, the group believes that it has sought to follow good practice, GRI guidelines and various other instruments (such as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, and the guidelines of the King Report on Corporate Governance (2002), among others). Auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) have once again provided assurance on certain sections of the report. The sections that have been assured have been selected in conjunction with PWC and are based on those areas that are most meaningful to the company and its stakeholders. The assurance letter from PWC may be found on page 10 of this report.

For further information on this report and on the company's sustainable practice, contact Alan Fine on (Tel) +21 11 637 6383 or afine@anglogoldashanti.com.