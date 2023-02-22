Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. AngloGold Ashanti Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANG   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-20
332.01 ZAR   -0.47%
01:02aAngloGold Ashanti's 2022 headline earnings fall on Brazil impairments
RE
12:33aAngloGold Ashanti Posts Lower FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
12:27aAnglogold Ashanti : Year End 2022 - Supplementary report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AngloGold Ashanti's 2022 headline earnings fall on Brazil impairments

02/22/2023 | 01:02am EST
Feb 22 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti said on Wednesday its headline earnings fell by 12% to 129 cents per share in 2022, in line with its estimate last week, largely due to impairments at its Corrego do Sitio, Cuiaba and Serra Grande mines in Brazil.

The miner also declared a second-half dividend of $75 million, bringing the total shareholder payout for the year to $194 million.

AngloGold, which also mines in Ghana, Tanzania, Guinea, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Argentina and Australia, said it managed to keep costs under control despite surging inflation last year.

The company's all-in sustaining costs – a measure of the overall cost of mining – increased by 2% year over year, while total cash costs per ounce increased by 6%. (Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru and Helen Reid and Nelson Banya in Johannesburg; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED -0.47% 332.01 End-of-day quote.0.84%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.07% 205.6602 Delayed Quote.9.01%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.05% 5.4977 Delayed Quote.-2.73%
GOLD 0.04% 1836.1 Delayed Quote.0.83%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.09% 1073.71 Real-time Quote.1.31%
SILVER -0.16% 21.8 Delayed Quote.-9.90%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 192.98 Delayed Quote.9.19%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 554 M - -
Net income 2022 551 M - -
Net Debt 2022 811 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,7x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 7 615 M 7 615 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 18,19 $
Average target price 22,32 $
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Calderon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Kramer Chief Financial Officer
Gillian Doran Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Maria Ramos Chairman
Marcelo Godoy Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED0.84%7 615
NEWMONT CORPORATION-3.77%36 052
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-2.76%29 438
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-11.08%21 031
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.7.69%19 147
POLYUS0.00%15 196