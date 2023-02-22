AngloGold Ashanti's 2022 headline earnings fall on Brazil impairments

Feb 22 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti said on
Wednesday its headline earnings fell by 12% to 129 cents per
share in 2022, in line with its estimate last week, largely due
to impairments at its Corrego do Sitio, Cuiaba and Serra Grande
mines in Brazil.
The miner also declared a second-half dividend of $75
million, bringing the total shareholder payout for the year to
$194 million.
AngloGold, which also mines in Ghana, Tanzania, Guinea, the
Democratic Republic of Congo, Argentina and Australia, said it
managed to keep costs under control despite surging inflation
last year.
The company's all-in sustaining costs – a measure of the
overall cost of mining – increased by 2% year over year, while
total cash costs per ounce increased by 6%.
