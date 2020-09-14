AngloGold Ashanti says S. Africa gives "unconditional" approval for asset sale to Harmony

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti
said on Monday that the South African government had given
"unconditional" approval for the sale of its South African
assets to Harmony Gold, indicating it may be able to
delist from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
South Africa's mines ministry had initially approved the
sale on the condition that AngloGold Ashanti does not delist
from the JSE.
AngloGold - which has mines in several other African
countries as well as Brazil, Argentina, and Australia - had said
in February it would consider moving its primary listing as it
streamlines its portfolio.
In August, however, the company said moving the listing was
no longer a priority amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Harmony Gold said separately on Monday that the transaction,
agreed in February but delayed by the pandemic, is scheduled to
close on Sept. 30, with Harmony taking control of the mines
including Mponeng - the world's deepest gold mine - and Mine
Waste Solutions, from Oct. 1.
Christine Ramon, interim CEO of AngloGold Ashanti, said:
"While the decision to sell our South African assets was not an
easy one, we are pleased that the assets are going to Harmony, a
capable and responsible operator that will ensure their
long-term sustainability."
Under the deal, Harmony will pay AngloGold Ashanti $200
million in cash as well as $260 per ounce of underground gold
production from the Mponeng, Savuka and TauTona mines for six
years from January 1 2021 - which AngloGold Ashanti values at
around $100 million based on its production forecast.
(Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Jason Neely and Susan
Fenton)