CORVUS GOLD INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Corvus Gold Inc. - KOR

09/14/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Corvus Gold Inc. (NasdaqCM: KOR) to AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Corvus will receive only C$4.10 in cash for each share of Corvus that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-kor/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 070 M - -
Net income 2021 727 M - -
Net Debt 2021 889 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 130x
Yield 2021 0,13%
Capitalization 94 055 M 6 584 M -
EV / Sales 2021 23,3x
EV / Sales 2022 20,9x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Duration : Period :
AngloGold Ashanti Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 225,35 $
Average target price 22,44 $
Spread / Average Target -90,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alberto Calderon Chief Executive Officer
Kandimathie Christine Ramon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Maria Ramos Chairman
Graham J. Ehm Executive VP-Group Planning & Technical
Sicelo Ntuli Chief Operating Officer-Africa
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED-34.21%6 582
NEWMONT CORPORATION-4.76%45 649
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-15.07%34 646
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-15.02%24 096
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.5.72%20 006
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-5.08%14 687