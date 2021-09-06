Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. AngloGold Ashanti Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANG   ZAE000043485

ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED

(ANG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 09/03
246.09 ZAR   +2.76%
07:03aGuinea bauxite prices rise on political turmoil
RE
05:05aGuinea bauxite prices rise on political turmoil
RE
09/02Latin Metals in Talks to Sell Up to 80% Interest in Three Argentina Projects to AngloGold Ashanti
MT
Guinea bauxite prices rise on political turmoil

09/06/2021 | 07:03am EDT
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Prices for aluminium ore bauxite from Guinea hit their highest in almost 18 months in top metals consumer China on Monday, as buyers fretted about supply after a coup in the West African country.

Guinea is the world's second-biggest producer of the raw material, which is refined into alumina, a substance used to make aluminium metal, and the top supplier to China.

Guinean bauxite for delivery to China was last assessed by Asian Metal at $50.50 a tonne, up 1% from Friday and the highest since March 16, 2020. Prices are up around 16% so far this year.

The ouster on Sunday of Guinea's President Alpha Conde by a unit of the army also extended a rally in aluminium prices to decade highs, causing shares in aluminium producers Norsk Hydro and Rusal to jump.

However, it was not immediately clear whether the unrest had impacted bauxite operations.

Guinea produced 88 million tonnes of bauxite last year according to mines ministry statistics.

Société Minière de Boké (SMB), the country's top producer of bauxite, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for Aluminium Corp of China Ltd (Chalco), the world's biggest producer, said its bauxite operations in Guinea are normal.

A Compagnie des Bauxites de Guinée (CBG) spokesperson said its mines have not been impacted by the turmoil.

Rusal, which owns the Compagnie des Bauxites de Kindia (CBK) in Guinea, did not immediately respond to questions on whether their operations had been disrupted.

"Bauxite and alumina prices have recently lagged aluminium quotes; any supply disruption might further propel them. Rusal is more than 100% covered by its own alumina, making it immune to any price increases for this commodity," said Boris Sinitsyn at Renaissance Capital.

Rio Tinto, which is developing the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, declined to comment on how the apparent overthrow might impact its plans in the country.

"Miners now have little other option than to sit tight and await further clarity from the transitional authorities," said Eric Humphery-Smith, Africa analyst at Verisk Maplecroft.

AngloGold Ashanti said its Siguiri gold mine in Guinea was operating normally.

"We're monitoring the situation and are in close contact with the leadership of our mine in Guinea, which is operating normally," the gold miner said in a statement. Siguiri produced 117,000 ounces of gold in the first six months of this year.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Additional Reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne, Polina Devitt in Moscow and Tom Daly; Editing by Edmund Blair and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED 2.76% 246.09 End-of-day quote.-28.15%
NORSK HYDRO ASA 4.15% 64.82 Real-time Quote.56.05%
RIO TINTO GROUP 2.50% 111.37 End-of-day quote.-2.16%
RIO TINTO PLC -0.55% 5378 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY 1.50% 6.09 End-of-day quote.68.70%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 070 M - -
Net income 2021 727 M - -
Net Debt 2021 889 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,89x
Yield 2021 1,74%
Capitalization 7 178 M 7 194 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 26 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Managers and Directors
Alberto Calderon Chief Executive Officer
Kandimathie Christine Ramon Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Maria Ramos Chairman
Graham J. Ehm Executive VP-Group Planning & Technical
Sicelo Ntuli Chief Operating Officer-Africa
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED-28.15%7 194
NEWMONT CORPORATION-0.37%47 753
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-12.31%36 154
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-10.68%25 252
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.9.78%20 997
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-4.65%14 906