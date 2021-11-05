No X - Form 6-K

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.











NEWS RELEASE

AngloGold Ashanti Appoints Lisa Ali as Chief People Officer

(JOHANNESBURG) - PRESS RELEASE - AngloGold Ashanti is pleased to announce the

appointment of Lisa Ali as Chief People Officer, effective April 2nd, 2022.



Lisa joins from Newcrest Mining, where she is currently the Chief People and Sustainability Officer.

With over 30 years of experience, most of it in extractive industries, Lisa holds a BSc, with honours

in Analytical Chemistry and Biochemistry, as well as an Executive Masters' Degree in Business

Administration. She has worked in United Kingdom, Latin America, including Brazil, the Middle

East and Australia.



At Newcrest, Lisa led the People, Sustainability, Social Performance, Health, Safety, Environment,

and External / Government Relations functions, developing and implementing strategy for those

functions, ensuring integration and the delivery of business objectives.



Before joining Newcrest in 2020, Lisa was Head of Transformation at state-owned Trinidad

Petroleum Holdings Ltd. and its subsidiary companies. Prior to that Lisa held several senior

positions, including Vice President of Human Resources and Head of Talent and Learning, at BP

International PLC.



"Lisa brings to AngloGold Ashanti her unique technical background and deep experience in

strategic human resources and business transformation, in the multinational extractive sector,"

AngloGold Ashanti Chief Executive Officer Alberto Calderon said. "This is another key addition to

our leadership team which remains absolutely focused on ensuring we have the best talent to

improve our sustainability and operating performance, cost position and project delivery."



Lisa will replace Italia Boninelli, an executive consultant overseeing human resources.



ENDS



Johannesburg

5 November 2021



