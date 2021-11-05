No X - Form 6-K

No X
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant by furnishing the information contained in this
Form is also thereby furnishing the information to the Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b)
under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Yes
No X
Enclosure: Press release: ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI APPOINTS LISA ALI AS
CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER
AngloGold Ashanti Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Reg. No. 1944/017354/06
ISIN. ZAE000043485 - JSE share code: ANG
CUSIP: 035128206 - NYSE share code: AU
("AngloGold Ashanti" or the "Company")
NEWS RELEASE
AngloGold Ashanti Appoints Lisa Ali as Chief People Officer
(JOHANNESBURG) - PRESS RELEASE - AngloGold Ashanti is pleased to announce the
appointment of Lisa Ali as Chief People Officer, effective April 2nd, 2022.
Lisa joins from Newcrest Mining, where she is currently the Chief People and Sustainability Officer.
With over 30 years of experience, most of it in extractive industries, Lisa holds a BSc, with honours
in Analytical Chemistry and Biochemistry, as well as an Executive Masters' Degree in Business
Administration. She has worked in United Kingdom, Latin America, including Brazil, the Middle
East and Australia.
At Newcrest, Lisa led the People, Sustainability, Social Performance, Health, Safety, Environment,
and External / Government Relations functions, developing and implementing strategy for those
functions, ensuring integration and the delivery of business objectives.
Before joining Newcrest in 2020, Lisa was Head of Transformation at state-owned Trinidad
Petroleum Holdings Ltd. and its subsidiary companies. Prior to that Lisa held several senior
positions, including Vice President of Human Resources and Head of Talent and Learning, at BP
International PLC.
"Lisa brings to AngloGold Ashanti her unique technical background and deep experience in
strategic human resources and business transformation, in the multinational extractive sector,"
AngloGold Ashanti Chief Executive Officer Alberto Calderon said. "This is another key addition to
our leadership team which remains absolutely focused on ensuring we have the best talent to
improve our sustainability and operating performance, cost position and project delivery."
Lisa will replace Italia Boninelli, an executive consultant overseeing human resources.
ENDS
Johannesburg
5 November 2021
JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
CONTACTS
Media
Chris Nthite
+27 11 637 6388/+27 83 301 2481
cnthite@anglogoldashanti.com
Julie Bain
+27 66 364 0038
jbain@anglogoldashanti.com
General inquiries
media@anglogoldashanti.com
Investors
Sabrina Brockman
+1 646 880 4526/ +1 646 379 2555
sbrockman@anglogoldashanti.com
Yatish Chowthee
+27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080
yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com
Fundisa Mgidi
+27 11 6376763 / +27 82 821 5322
fmgidi@anglogoldashanti.com
Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com
Disclaimer
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 17:17:04 UTC.