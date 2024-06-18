THIS MANUAL IS PREPARED IN RESPECT OF AGA:

This PAIA manual also includes information on the submission of objections to the processing of personal information and requests to delete or destroy personal information or records thereof in terms of POPIA.

This Manual constitutes AGA's PAIA manual. This Manual is compiled in accordance with section 51 of PAIA as amended by the Protection of Personal Information Act, 2013 ("POPIA"), which gives effect to everyone's Constitutional right to privacy and largely commenced on 1 July 2020. POPIA promotes the protection of personal information processed by public and private bodies, including certain conditions so as to establish minimum requirements for the processing of personal information. POPIA amends certain provisions of PAIA, balancing the need for access to information against the need to ensure the protection of personal information by providing for the establishment of an Information Regulator to exercise certain powers and perform certain duties and functions in terms of POPIA and PAIA, providing for the issuing of codes of conduct and providing for the rights of persons regarding unsolicited electronic communications and automated decision making in order to regulate the flow of personal information and to provide for matters concerned therewith.

Section 51 of PAIA obliges private bodies to compile a manual to enable a person to obtain access to information held by such body and stipulates the minimum requirements that the manual has to comply with.

PAIA came into operation on 9 March 2001. PAIA seeks, among other things, to give effect to the Constitutional right of access to any information held by the State or by any other person where such information is required for the exercise or protection of any right and gives natural and juristic persons the right of access to records held by either a private or public body, subject to certain limitations, in order to enable them to exercise or protect their rights. Where a request is made in terms of PAIA to a private body, that private body must disclose the information if the requester is able to show that the record is required for the exercise or protection of any rights and provided that no grounds of refusal contained in PAIA are applicable. PAIA sets out the requisite procedural issues attached to information requests.

This information manual has been compiled in accordance with the requirements of the Promotion of Access to Information Act, 2000 ("PAIA"). AGA and each of the companies and trusts to which this manual applies, is a private body as defined in PAIA. This manual contains the information specified in section 51(1) of PAIA, which is applicable to such private bodies. This manual provides an outline of the types of records held by AGA and the various companies and trusts in respect of which AGA exercises control, as referred to above, and explains how a person may submit requests for access to these records in terms of PAIA.

Information will therefore not be furnished unless a person provides sufficient particulars to enable AGA to identify the right that the requester is seeking to protect as well as an explanation as to why the requested information is required for the exercise or protection of

PAIA provides that a person may only make a request for information if the information is required for the exercise or protection of a legitimate right.

to comply with the additional requirements imposed by POPIA.

to define the manner and form in which a request for information must be submitted; and

to set out the requirements with regard to who may request information in terms of PAIA as well as the grounds on which a request may be denied;

to provide a list of records held by the legal entity;

The objectives of this Manual are:

An official Guide has been compiled which contains information to assist a person wishing to exercise a right of access to information in terms of PAIA and POPIA. This Guide is made available by the Information Regulator (established in terms of POPIA). Copies of the updated Guide are available from Information Regulator in the manner prescribed. Any enquiries regarding the Guide should be directed to:

that right. The exercise of a data subject's rights is subject to justifiable limitations, including the reasonable protection of privacy, commercial confidentiality and effective, efficient and good governance. PAIA and the request procedure contained in this Manual may not be used for access to a record for criminal or civil proceedings, nor should information be requested after the commencement of such proceedings.

The Information Officer has been delegated with the task of receiving and coordinating all requests for access to records in terms of PAIA, in order to ensure proper compliance with PAIA and POPIA. The Information Officer will facilitate the liaison with the internal legal team on all of these requests. All requests in terms of PAIA and this Manual must be addressed to the Information Officer using the details in paragraph 4 above.

8. RECORDS AVAILABLE ONLY ON REQUEST TO ACCESS IN TERMS OF THE ACT

This clause serves as a reference to the categories of information that AGA holds. The information is classified and grouped according to records relating to the following subjects and categories:

AGA (Private Body) records: Financial records Minutes of meetings of the executive committee, departmental meetings and staff meetings. Strategic plans and other operational policies Annual reports and other statutory reports Newsletters, press releases and other publications Employee Records Employee records provided by employees Records provided by a third party relating to employees Conditions of employment and other employee-related contractual and quasi- legal records. Internal evaluation records and other internal records

