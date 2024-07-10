Cluff Oil Limited

Section 172 (1) Statement for the year ended 31 December 2023

The Cluff Oil Limited Board is cognisant of its legal duty to act in good faith and to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its shareholders and with regard to the interests of stakeholders and other factors. These include the likely consequence of any decisions we make in the long term, the need to foster relationships we have with all of our stakeholders; the impact our operations have on the environment and local communities, and the desire to maintain a reputation for high standards of business conduct.

Culture, strategy and values

By listening to, understanding and engaging with our stakeholders, the Board endeavours to live up to their expectations, but staying true to our purpose, acting in accordance with our values and delivering our strategy. As a consequence of interactions with stakeholders we identified and adopted at our subsidiary a material issues list which included, amongst others, employee safety, employee and community health, responsible environmental stewardship and employee, community and asset security.

Decision-making and likely consequences of any decision in the long term

The Company with support from its immediate parent company took a broad range of factors and stakeholder considerations into account when making decisions throughout the year.

In implementing our business decisions, we take into account any potential impacts on stakeholders and the environment. Like any business, we are aware that some of the decisions we make may have an adverse impact on some stakeholders. We endeavour to limit adverse impacts in line with our values and through compliance with laws and regulations.

The ultimate holding company of the Company, AngloGold Ashanti plc, provided guidance and support to the Company to assist it in its business decisions, including the provision of mining technical support during the year as well as supporting the business plans of the operation in Tanzania including local stakeholder engagement and environmental mitigation work.

Our stakeholder interactions covered aspects of the decision making and included communications to employees where we dealt with mitigating safety risk, employee wellness and ensuring stable labour relations. For local communities our communication was aimed at managing expectations, respecting and promoting human rights and ensuring security of assets and the community.

Capital allocation and dividend policies

Principal decisions included the dividend payments to shareholders and support for the business operational plans of the subsidiary. Dividend payments were determined firstly by ensuring that the amount of capital available to our subsidiary would support its business plans and accordingly dividends were determined from cash flows from operating activities after providing for the capital

Directors: R P H Hayes