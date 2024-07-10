AngloGold Ashanti International
Section 172 (1) Statement for the year ended 31 December 2023
The AngloGold Ashanti International Exploration Holdings Limited Board is cognisant of its legal duty to act in good faith and to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its shareholders and with regard to the interests of stakeholders and other factors. These include the likely consequence of any decisions we make in the long term, the need to foster relationships we have with all of our stakeholders; the impact our subsidiary and investments have on the environment and local communities and the desire to maintain a reputation for high standards of business conduct.
Culture, strategy and values
By listening to, understanding and engaging with our stakeholders, the Board endeavours to live up to their expectations, but staying true to our purpose, acting in accordance with our values and delivering our strategy. As an investor in both a subsidiary and in ordinary shares listed on international stock exchanges the Board understands that it may have a wide range of indirect stakeholders that are integral to the sustainability of the investments it makes and may have impacts on the underlying investments and their licence to operate, which may then impact the quoted prices of the investments. In addition, the Board is conscious that expectations around our performance and contributions to society - both local and global - are diverse and continuously evolving.
Decision-making and likely consequences of any decision in the long term
The Company with support from its immediate parent company took a broad range of factors and stakeholder considerations into account when making decisions throughout the year.
In implementing our business decisions, we take into account any potential impacts on stakeholders and consulted with our immediate parent company to obtain support for this decision. Like any business, we are aware that some of the decisions we make may have an adverse impact on some stakeholders. We endeavour to limit adverse impacts in line with our values and through compliance with laws and regulations..
The ultimate holding company of the Company, AngloGold Ashanti plc, provided guidance and support to the Company to assist it in its business decisions as well as supporting the business plans of the Company.
Our subsidiary company in Canada has not yet obtained any firm exploration results, has no employees and has not traded during the year.
Capital allocation and dividend policies
There was no additional investments in listed companies and no dividends were received or declared.
Directors: R P H HAYES
Stakeholder engagement
As an investor in a wholly owned exploration / prospecting subsidiary in Canada alongside listed Canadian entities the Board understands that it may have a wide range of indirect stakeholders that are integral to the sustainability of its investments and as the Company has no direct employees or suppliers it utilises the resources of its ultimate holding company to assist with any necessary stakeholder engagement.
The Company's stakeholders are consulted routinely on a wide range of matters including funding decisions, investment strategy, governance of its non-trading subsidiary and compliance with group policies with the aim of maximising investment returns for the benefit of its shareholder and ensuring that its non-trading subsidiary also maintains high standards of business conduct and governance.
The Company engages with its shareholder and subsidiary on an ad hoc basis on requests for additional capital distributions or funding. The Director assess such requirements in light of the Company's capital requirements to maintain profitability in the long term.
The performance of the Company's listed investments are monitored periodically alongside its ultimate parent company AngloGold Ashanti plc. The board considered the Company's investments in light of the Groups corporate and social responsibility strategy and monitors the composition of the Company's investments to ensure they remains aligned to the Group's strategy.
The Directors continued to provide oversight governance of its non-trading subsidiary to ensure that they comply with the Group's policies and maintain high standards of business conduct.
As part of a mining group we support the UN's Sustainable Development Goals which are designed to make a comprehensive and lasting contribution that we expect will positively transform how our stakeholders experience our business.
Further information where our ultimate parent company has assisted in the operations of the Company, its subsidiary and investments, including a copy of this Section 172 (1) report can be found at www.aga-reports.com and www.anglogoldashanti.com/sustainability/governance/policies- standards/.
