AngloGold Ashanti International

Exploration Holdings Limited

Registration Number 3135531

Incorporated in England & Wales

Registered Office Address:

4th Floor, Communications House South Street

Staines Upon Thames United Kingdom TW18 4PR

Tel: +44 (0) 203 968 3320

Fax: +44 (0) 203 968 3325

Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com

Section 172 (1) Statement for the year ended 31 December 2023

The AngloGold Ashanti International Exploration Holdings Limited Board is cognisant of its legal duty to act in good faith and to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its shareholders and with regard to the interests of stakeholders and other factors. These include the likely consequence of any decisions we make in the long term, the need to foster relationships we have with all of our stakeholders; the impact our subsidiary and investments have on the environment and local communities and the desire to maintain a reputation for high standards of business conduct.

Culture, strategy and values

By listening to, understanding and engaging with our stakeholders, the Board endeavours to live up to their expectations, but staying true to our purpose, acting in accordance with our values and delivering our strategy. As an investor in both a subsidiary and in ordinary shares listed on international stock exchanges the Board understands that it may have a wide range of indirect stakeholders that are integral to the sustainability of the investments it makes and may have impacts on the underlying investments and their licence to operate, which may then impact the quoted prices of the investments. In addition, the Board is conscious that expectations around our performance and contributions to society - both local and global - are diverse and continuously evolving.

Decision-making and likely consequences of any decision in the long term

The Company with support from its immediate parent company took a broad range of factors and stakeholder considerations into account when making decisions throughout the year.

In implementing our business decisions, we take into account any potential impacts on stakeholders and consulted with our immediate parent company to obtain support for this decision. Like any business, we are aware that some of the decisions we make may have an adverse impact on some stakeholders. We endeavour to limit adverse impacts in line with our values and through compliance with laws and regulations..

The ultimate holding company of the Company, AngloGold Ashanti plc, provided guidance and support to the Company to assist it in its business decisions as well as supporting the business plans of the Company.

Our subsidiary company in Canada has not yet obtained any firm exploration results, has no employees and has not traded during the year.

Capital allocation and dividend policies

There was no additional investments in listed companies and no dividends were received or declared.

Directors: R P H HAYES