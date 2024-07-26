1. PREAMBLE

This information manual has been compiled in accordance with the requirements of the Promotion of Access to Information Act, 2000 ("PAIA"). AGA and each of the companies and trusts to which this manual applies, is a private body as defined in PAIA. This manual contains the information specified in section 51(1) of PAIA, which is applicable to such private bodies. This manual provides an outline of the types of records held by AGA and the various companies and trusts in respect of which AGA exercises control, as referred to above, and explains how a person may submit requests for access to these records in terms of PAIA.

PAIA came into operation on 9 March 2001. PAIA seeks, among other things, to give effect to the Constitutional right of access to any information held by the State or by any other person where such information is required for the exercise or protection of any right and gives natural and juristic persons the right of access to records held by either a private or public body, subject to certain limitations, in order to enable them to exercise or protect their rights. Where a request is made in terms of PAIA to a private body, that private body must disclose the information if the requester is able to show that the record is required for the exercise or protection of any rights and provided that no grounds of refusal contained in PAIA are applicable. PAIA sets out the requisite procedural issues attached to information requests.

Section 51 of PAIA obliges private bodies to compile a manual to enable a person to obtain access to information held by such body and stipulates the minimum requirements that the manual has to comply with.

This Manual constitutes AGA's PAIA manual. This Manual is compiled in accordance with section 51 of PAIA as amended by the Protection of Personal Information Act, 2013 ("POPIA"), which gives effect to everyone's Constitutional right to privacy and largely commenced on 1 July 2020. POPIA promotes the protection of personal information processed by public and private bodies, including certain conditions so as to establish minimum requirements for the processing of personal information. POPIA amends certain provisions of PAIA, balancing the need for access to information against the need to ensure the protection of personal information by providing for the establishment of an Information Regulator to exercise certain powers and perform certain duties and functions in terms of POPIA and PAIA, providing for the issuing of codes of conduct and providing for the rights of persons regarding unsolicited electronic communications and automated decision making in order to regulate the flow of personal information and to provide for matters concerned therewith.