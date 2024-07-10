Samax Resources Limited
Registration Number 2406563
Incorporated in England & Wales Registered Office Address:
4th Floor, Communications House South Street
Staines Upon Thames United Kingdom TW18 4PR
Tel: +44 (0) 203 968 3320
Fax: +44 (0) 203 968 3325
Website: www.anglogoldashanti.com
Section 172 (1) Statement for the year ended 31 December 2023
The Samax Resources Limited Board is cognisant of its legal duty to act in good faith and to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its shareholders and with regard to the interests of stakeholders and other factors. These include the likely consequence of any decisions we make in the long term, the need to foster relationships we have with all of our stakeholders; the impact our operations have on the environment and local communities, and the desire to maintain a reputation for high standards of business conduct.
Culture, strategy and values
By listening to, understanding and engaging with our stakeholders, the Board endeavours to live up to their expectations, but staying true to our purpose, acting in accordance with our values and delivering our strategy. As a consequence of interactions with stakeholders we identified and adopted at our associate a material issues list which included, amongst others, employee safety, employee and community health, responsible environmental stewardship and employee, community and asset security.
Decision-making and likely consequences of any decision in the long term
The Company with support from its immediate parent company took a broad range of factors and stakeholder considerations into account when making decisions throughout the year.
In implementing our business decisions, we take into account any potential impacts on stakeholders and the environment. Like any business, we are aware that some of the decisions we make may have an adverse impact on some stakeholders. We endeavour to limit adverse impacts in line with our values and through compliance with laws and regulations.
The ultimate holding company of the Company, AngloGold Ashanti plc, provided guidance and support to the Company to assist it in its business decisions, including the provision of mining technical support during the year as well as supporting the business plans of the operation in Tanzania including local stakeholder engagement and environmental mitigation work.
Our stakeholder interactions covered aspects of the decision making and included communications to employees where we dealt with mitigating safety risk, employee wellness and ensuring stable labour relations. For local communities our communication was aimed at managing expectations, respecting and promoting human rights and ensuring security of assets and the community.
Capital allocation and dividend policies
Principal decisions included the dividend payments to shareholders and support for the business operational plans of the associate. Dividend payments were determined firstly by ensuring that the amount of capital available to our associate would support its business plans and accordingly
Directors: R P H HAYES
dividends were determined from cash flows from operating activities after providing for the capital needs to support the business plan. All dividends paid by the associate are subject to a 10% withholding tax which thereby increases our contribution to the Tanzanian fiscus.
Stakeholder engagement
As an investor in a mining project the Board understands that it may have a wide range of indirect stakeholders that are integral to the sustainability of the investment and may have impacts on the underlying investment and its licence to operate. In addition, the Board is conscious that expectations around our performance and contributions to society both local and global - are diverse and continuously evolving.
The Company has no direct employees or suppliers and uses the processes operating at the operation in Tanzania to assess and communicate with the diverse stakeholders affected by the mining operation.
In the following section, we detail our key stakeholders and summarise their interests, how the Board has engaged with them, and how what the Board has heard has influenced our decision-making. Our engagement with government and regulators covered appraising the Tanzanian government of new developments at the operation, engaging in policy development, regulatory proposals and identifying ways in which our contributions to the fiscus can flow through at the national, local and community levels.
Local communities are our host and provide the majority of our labour force and thus fostering good relations assists in maintaining a productive and engaged work force. Our previous corporate social responsibility plan was instrumental in the refurbishment of schools and medical facilities in the Geita region and we hosted a local business development forum to better enable local businesses to compete for our procurement spend.
As part of a mining group we support the UN's Sustainable Development Goals which are designed to make a comprehensive and lasting contribution that we expect will positively transform how our stakeholders experience our business.
Further information where our ultimate parent company has assisted in the operations of the Company and its associate, including a copy of this Section 172 (1) statement, can be found at www.aga-reports.com and www.anglogoldashanti.com/sustainability/governance/policies-standards/.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Anglogold Ashanti plc published this content on 10 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2024 10:21:03 UTC.