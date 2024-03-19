FY 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE

for the six months and the year ended 31 December 2023

AngloGold Ashanti releases preliminary unaudited condensed

consolidated financial statements as of and for the six months and the year ended 31 December 2023, and announces annual general meeting date and restatement of previously issued financial statements

London, Denver, Johannesburg, 19 March 2024 - AngloGold Ashanti plc ("AngloGold Ashanti", "AGA" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its preliminary unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements as of and for the six months and the year ended 31 December 2023 (the "FY 2023 Earnings Release").

FY 2023 Financial and Operating Update

The FY 2023 Earnings Release should be read together with AngloGold Ashanti's preliminary financial update for the six months and the year ended 31 December 2023, which was published by the Company on 23 February 2024 (the "FY 2023 Preliminary Financial Update"). No changes have been made in the FY 2023 Earnings Release with respect to the production, cost or cash flow information included in the FY 2023 Preliminary Financial Update. The FY 2023 Preliminary Financial Update combined with the FY 2023 Earnings Release provide the Company's financial and operating update for the six months and the year ended 31 December 2023.

Announcement of Annual General Meeting Date

The 2024 Annual General Meeting of AngloGold Ashanti ("AGM") will be held on Tuesday, 28 May 2024 in Denver, Colorado, USA. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the AGM virtually and further details on how to participate and vote in the AGM will be set out in the AGM Notice to be published by AngloGold Ashanti in due course. The record date for the AGM is Tuesday, 2 April 2024.

Non-Reliance on and Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements

As previously reported in the FY 2023 Preliminary Financial Update, during the FY 2023 year-end audit process, AngloGold Ashanti found a potential error in the calculation of a deferred tax asset with respect to the Obuasi mine, which impacts its audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 December 2022 and its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements as of and for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023. Following further discussions regarding this matter with its previous auditor, Ernst & Young Inc., and its current auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., AngloGold Ashanti has concluded that the affected financial statements contained errors and has determined that it will restate the affected financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The error related to the reported amount of the deferred tax asset with regard to the Obuasi mine is non-cash in nature and has no impact on production, costs or cash flow. For further information, refer to "Non-Relianceon and Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements" on pages 2 to 6 below.

GROUP - Key statistics

Six months Six months Six months Year Year ended ended ended ended ended Dec Jun Dec Dec Dec 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Restated(2) Restated(2) Restated(2) US Dollar / Imperial Financial review (Loss) profit before taxation - $m (13) 76 62 63 472 Adjusted EBITDA* - $m 744 676 923 1,420 1,792 (Loss) profit attributable to equity shareholders - $m (196) (39) (69) (235) 233 - US cents/share (47) (9) (16) (56) 55 Headline (loss) earnings(1) - $m (107) 61 185 (46) 489 - US cents/share (25) 14 44 (11) 116 Total borrowings - $m 2,410 2,091 2,169 2,410 2,169 Adjusted net debt* - $m 1,268 1,194 878 1,268 878 Total borrowings to profit (loss) before taxation - times 38.25 15.15 4.60 38.25 4.60 Adjusted net debt* to Adjusted EBITDA* - times 0.89 0.75 0.49 0.89 0.49

The financial measures "headline (loss) earnings" and "headline (loss) earnings per share" are not calculated in accordance with IFRS. These measures, however, are required to be disclosed by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) Listings Requirements and therefore do not constitute Non-GAAP financial measures for purposes of the rules and regulations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") applicable to the use and disclosure of Non-GAAP financial measures. For further information, refer to "Non-Reliance on and Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements" on pages 2 to 6 below.