Anglogold Ashanti PLC is a United Kingdom-based independent, global gold mining company. The Company is focused on a diverse portfolio of operations, projects and exploration activities across nine countries on four continents. The Company also produces silver (Argentina) and Sulfuric acid (Brazil) as by-products. The Companyâs portfolio includes Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The Companyâs operations include Kibali, managed by Barrick Gold Corporation, Ghana (Iduapriem and Obuasi), Guinea (Siguiri), Tanzania (Geita) and the DRC (Kibali). The Americas hosts three of the Companyâs operations, one in Argentina and two in Brazil, as well as two greenfield projects in Colombia and a new greenfield development in Nevada in the United States. Australia hosts two of the Companyâs operations, which are Sunrise Dam and Tropicana, both in the north-eastern goldfields in the state of Western Australia.