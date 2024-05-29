







For the month of May 2024





AngloGold Ashanti plc

4th Floor, Communications House, South Street Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey TW18 4PR United Kingdom

6363 S. Fiddlers Green Circle, Suite 1000 Greenwood Village, CO 80111 United States of America

AngloGold Ashanti plc Publication of Annual General Meeting Results

















AngloGold Ashanti plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales) Registration No. 14654651

LEI No. 2138005YDSA7A82RNU96

ISIN: GB00BRXH2664

CUSIP: G0378L100

NYSE Share code: AU

JSE Share code: ANG









RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024





Following its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held at 9:00am (Mountain Daylight Time) on Tuesday 28 May 2024, AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company" or "AngloGold Ashanti") announces the results of the poll vote for each resolution set out in the notice of AGM published on 15 April 2024 (the "Notice of AGM"). The full text of the resolutions proposed at the AGM is included in the Notice of AGM.





All of the resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions. A copy of the poll results for the AGM, along with the Notice of AGM, is available on the AngloGold Ashanti website at www.anglogoldashanti.com.





Resolution Votes For1 % Votes Against % Votes Withheld/ Abstentions2 Broker

Non-Votes 1. To receive the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts 310,840,109 99.99 32,290 0.01 1,174,419 6,446,280 2. To approve the Director's Remuneration Report 265,067,666 85.19 46,080,673 14.81 898,479 6,446,280 3. To approve the Director's Remuneration Policy3 294,659,361 94.75 16,310,923 5.25 1,076,534 6,446,280 4. To elect Dr. Kojo Busia as a director 309,028,493 99.32 2,113,525 0.68 904,800 6,446,280 5. To elect Mr. Alan Ferguson as a director 293,157,131 94.21 18,007,245 5.79 882,442 6,446,280 6. To elect Mr. Albert Garner as a director 306,597,871 98.53 4,570,683 1.47 878,264 6,446,280 7. To elect Mr. Ridwaan Gasant as a director 268,324,021 86.23 42,840,911 13.77 881,886 6,446,280 8. To elect Mr. Scott Lawson as a director 310,426,865 99.76 733,822 0.24 886,131 6,446,280 9. To elect Ms. Jinhee Magie as a director 311,079,310 99.97 82,448 0.03 885,060 6,446,280 10. To elect Ms. Diana Sands as a director 311,026,764 99.96 137,913 0.04 882,141 6,446,280 11. To elect Mr. Jochen Tilk as a director 295,177,001 94.88 15,913,577 5.12 956,240 6,446,280 12. To elect Mr. Alberto Calderon as a director 311,064,649 99.97 95,881 0.03 886,288 6,446,280









13. To elect Ms. Gillian Doran as a director 310,995,167 99.95 160,521 0.05 891,130 6,446,280 14. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as statutory auditors of the Company 317,417,789 99.93 219,726 0.07 855,583 0 15. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company to determine the remuneration of the Company's statutory auditors 310,955,543 99.93 213,929 0.07 877,346 6,446,280 16. To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as independent registered public accountants of the Company 317,366,267 99.91 271,882 0.09 854,949 0 17. To authorise the Company to make political donations up to an aggregate limit of £100,000 220,504,551 70.87 90,628,965 29.13 913,302 6,446,280





1 Votes 'for' include those votes giving the Chair discretion.

2 For all relevant purposes votes which are "withheld" or "abstained" are not votes in law and are not counted in the calculation of

the proportion of votes for and against each resolution.

3 For the purposes of s.430(2C) Companies Act 2006, the number of votes cast in relation to Resolution 3 was 318,493,098. This

constitutes 75.77% of AngloGold Ashanti's issued share capital as at the close of business on 24 May 2024 which was 420,337,540.





On 2 April 2024, the record date as set out in the Notice of AGM, there were 420,090,173 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share on a poll.









London, Denver, Johannesburg





29 May 2024

JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited









CONTACTS





Media





Andrea Maxey +61 08 9435 4603 / +61 400 072 199 amaxey@anglogoldashanti.com

General inquiries media@anglogoldashanti.com





Investors





Andrea Maxey +61 08 9435 4603 / +61 400 072 199 amaxey@anglogoldashanti.com

Yatish Chowthee +27 11 637 6273 / +27 78 364 2080 yrchowthee@anglogoldashanti.com

















AngloGold Ashanti plc

Date: 29 May 2024





