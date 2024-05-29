AngloGold Ashanti : RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024 - Form 6-K
May 29, 2024
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2024
Following its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held at 9:00am (Mountain Daylight Time) on Tuesday 28 May 2024, AngloGold Ashanti plc (the "Company" or "AngloGold Ashanti") announces the results of the poll vote for each resolution set out in the notice of AGM published on 15 April 2024 (the "Notice of AGM"). The full text of the resolutions proposed at the AGM is included in the Notice of AGM.
All of the resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions. A copy of the poll results for the AGM, along with the Notice of AGM, is available on the AngloGold Ashanti website at www.anglogoldashanti.com.
Resolution
Votes For1
%
Votes Against
%
Votes Withheld/ Abstentions2
Broker
Non-Votes
1.
To receive the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts
310,840,109
99.99
32,290
0.01
1,174,419
6,446,280
2.
To approve the Director's Remuneration Report
265,067,666
85.19
46,080,673
14.81
898,479
6,446,280
3.
To approve the Director's Remuneration Policy3
294,659,361
94.75
16,310,923
5.25
1,076,534
6,446,280
4.
To elect Dr. Kojo Busia as a director
309,028,493
99.32
2,113,525
0.68
904,800
6,446,280
5.
To elect Mr. Alan Ferguson as a director
293,157,131
94.21
18,007,245
5.79
882,442
6,446,280
6.
To elect Mr. Albert Garner as a director
306,597,871
98.53
4,570,683
1.47
878,264
6,446,280
7.
To elect Mr. Ridwaan Gasant as a director
268,324,021
86.23
42,840,911
13.77
881,886
6,446,280
8.
To elect Mr. Scott Lawson as a director
310,426,865
99.76
733,822
0.24
886,131
6,446,280
9.
To elect Ms. Jinhee Magie as a director
311,079,310
99.97
82,448
0.03
885,060
6,446,280
10.
To elect Ms. Diana Sands as a director
311,026,764
99.96
137,913
0.04
882,141
6,446,280
11.
To elect Mr. Jochen Tilk as a director
295,177,001
94.88
15,913,577
5.12
956,240
6,446,280
12.
To elect Mr. Alberto Calderon as a director
311,064,649
99.97
95,881
0.03
886,288
6,446,280
13.
To elect Ms. Gillian Doran as a director
310,995,167
99.95
160,521
0.05
891,130
6,446,280
14.
To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as statutory auditors of the Company
317,417,789
99.93
219,726
0.07
855,583
0
15.
To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company to determine the remuneration of the Company's statutory auditors
310,955,543
99.93
213,929
0.07
877,346
6,446,280
16.
To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as independent registered public accountants of the Company
317,366,267
99.91
271,882
0.09
854,949
0
17.
To authorise the Company to make political donations up to an aggregate limit of £100,000
220,504,551
70.87
90,628,965
29.13
913,302
6,446,280
1 Votes 'for' include those votes giving the Chair discretion.
2 For all relevant purposes votes which are "withheld" or "abstained" are not votes in law and are not counted in the calculation of
the proportion of votes for and against each resolution.
3 For the purposes of s.430(2C) Companies Act 2006, the number of votes cast in relation to Resolution 3 was 318,493,098. This
constitutes 75.77% of AngloGold Ashanti's issued share capital as at the close of business on 24 May 2024 which was 420,337,540.
On 2 April 2024, the record date as set out in the Notice of AGM, there were 420,090,173 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share on a poll.
ENDS
London, Denver, Johannesburg
29 May 2024
JSE Sponsor: The Standard Bank of South Africa Limited
Anglogold Ashanti PLC is a United Kingdom-based independent, global gold mining company. The Company is focused on a diverse portfolio of operations, projects and exploration activities across nine countries on four continents. The Company also produces silver (Argentina) and Sulfuric acid (Brazil) as by-products. The Companyâs portfolio includes Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The Companyâs operations include Kibali, managed by Barrick Gold Corporation, Ghana (Iduapriem and Obuasi), Guinea (Siguiri), Tanzania (Geita) and the DRC (Kibali). The Americas hosts three of the Companyâs operations, one in Argentina and two in Brazil, as well as two greenfield projects in Colombia and a new greenfield development in Nevada in the United States. Australia hosts two of the Companyâs operations, which are Sunrise Dam and Tropicana, both in the north-eastern goldfields in the state of Western Australia. The Company is also advancing exploration activities in the Oko project in Guyana.