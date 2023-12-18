AngloGold Ashanti plc(NYSE:AU) added to S&P Global BMI Index

Anglogold Ashanti PLC is a United Kingdom-based independent, global gold mining company. The Company is focused on a diverse portfolio of operations, projects and exploration activities across nine countries on four continents. The Company also produces silver (Argentina) and Sulfuric acid (Brazil) as by-products. The Companyâs portfolio includes Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The Companyâs operations include Kibali, managed by Barrick Gold Corporation, Ghana (Iduapriem and Obuasi), Guinea (Siguiri), Tanzania (Geita) and the DRC (Kibali). The Americas hosts three of the Companyâs operations, one in Argentina and two in Brazil, as well as two greenfield projects in Colombia and a new greenfield development in Nevada in the United States. Australia hosts two of the Companyâs operations, which are Sunrise Dam and Tropicana, both in the north-eastern goldfields in the state of Western Australia.

Sector Gold