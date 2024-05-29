Following its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held at 9:00am (Mountain Daylight Time) on Tuesday 28 May 2024, AngloGold Ashanti plc (the “Company” or “AngloGold Ashanti”) announces the results of the poll vote for each resolution set out in the notice of AGM published on 15 April 2024 (the “Notice of AGM”). The full text of the resolutions proposed at the AGM is included in the Notice of AGM.

All of the resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions. A copy of the poll results for the AGM, along with the Notice of AGM, is available on the AngloGold Ashanti website at www.anglogoldashanti.com.

Resolution

Votes For1

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Withheld/ Abstentions2

Broker

Non-Votes

1.

To receive the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts

310,840,109

99.99

32,290

0.01

1,174,419

6,446,280

2.

To approve the Director’s Remuneration Report

265,067,666

85.19

46,080,673

14.81

898,479

6,446,280

3.

To approve the Director’s Remuneration Policy3

294,659,361

94.75

16,310,923

5.25

1,076,534

6,446,280

4.

To elect Dr. Kojo Busia as a director

309,028,493

99.32

2,113,525

0.68

904,800

6,446,280

5.

To elect Mr. Alan Ferguson as a director

293,157,131

94.21

18,007,245

5.79

882,442

6,446,280

6.

To elect Mr. Albert Garner as a director

306,597,871

98.53

4,570,683

1.47

878,264

6,446,280

7.

To elect Mr. Ridwaan Gasant as a director

268,324,021

86.23

42,840,911

13.77

881,886

6,446,280

8.

To elect Mr. Scott Lawson as a director

310,426,865

99.76

733,822

0.24

886,131

6,446,280

9.

To elect Ms. Jinhee Magie as a director

311,079,310

99.97

82,448

0.03

885,060

6,446,280

10.

To elect Ms. Diana Sands as a director

311,026,764

99.96

137,913

0.04

882,141

6,446,280

11.

To elect Mr. Jochen Tilk as a director

295,177,001

94.88

15,913,577

5.12

956,240

6,446,280

12.

To elect Mr. Alberto Calderon as a director

311,064,649

99.97

95,881

0.03

886,288

6,446,280

13.

To elect Ms. Gillian Doran as a director

310,995,167

99.95

160,521

0.05

891,130

6,446,280

14.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers

LLP as statutory auditors of the Company

317,417,789

99.93

219,726

0.07

855,583

0

15.

To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee of the Company to determine the remuneration of the Company’s statutory auditors

310,955,543

99.93

213,929

0.07

877,346

6,446,280

16.

To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as independent registered public accountants of the Company

317,366,267

99.91

271,882

0.09

854,949

0

17.

To authorise the Company to make political donations up to an aggregate limit of £100,000

220,504,551

70.87

90,628,965

29.13

913,302

6,446,280

1.

Votes ‘for’ include those votes giving the Chair discretion.

2.

For all relevant purposes votes which are “withheld” or “abstained” are not votes in law and are not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against each resolution.

3.

For the purposes of s.430(2C) Companies Act 2006, the number of votes cast in relation to Resolution 3 was 318,493,098. This constitutes 75.77% of AngloGold Ashanti’s issued share capital as at the close of business on 24 May 2024 which was 420,337,540.

On 2 April 2024, the record date as set out in the Notice of AGM, there were 420,090,173 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share on a poll.

ENDS
London, Denver, Johannesburg

29 May 2024
