Angostura Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company's subsidiaries are engaged in the manufacture and sale of rum, Angostura aromatic bitters and other spirits, and the bottling of alcoholic and other beverages on a contract basis. The Company's Rum segment manufactures and sells consumer alcohol products. Its Bitters segment manufactures and sells Angostura aromatic bitters. Its LLB sells and distributes Angostura Lemon, Lime and Bitters. Its Bulk segment manufactures and sells bulk concentrate products such as current distillate (CD), blends, and bulk bitters. Its Other segment consists of both locally manufactured and imported products for sale such as Wines, liquors and other branded Spirits. It offers drinks, such as Angostura 1824, Angostura 1787, Angostura 1919, Angostura 7-year-Old rum, Angostura 5year Old rum, Angostura Reserva, Angostura Single Barrel and Tamboo, White Oak, and its array of flavors include sorrel, coconut, watermelon, pink grapefruit, and pineapple.