INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE

Angostura Holdings Limited

September 13, 2023

-

Ex-dividend Date

September 15, 2023

-

Record Date

September 29, 2023

-

Payment Date

Interim Dividend

-

$0.10 per share

August 2nd, 2023

Market Operations Department

The Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

