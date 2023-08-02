INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Angostura Holdings Limited
September 13, 2023
-
Ex-dividend Date
September 15, 2023
-
Record Date
September 29, 2023
-
Payment Date
Interim Dividend
-
$0.10 per share
August 2nd, 2023
Market Operations Department
The Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Angostura Holdings Limited published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 12:32:06 UTC.