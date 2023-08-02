ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Pursuant to Rules 203 and 603 of the Trinidad and Tobago

Stock Exchange Rules and

Sections 110 and 112 of the Companies Act, Chapter 81:01

The Company advises that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 27, 2023, the Directors declared an interim dividend of $0.10 per share for the period ended June 30, 2023. The Company further advises as follows:

Payment date: September 29, 2023;

Record date: September 15, 2023; and

Ex-dividend date: September 13, 2023.

By order of the Board

Kathryna Baptiste Assee

Corporate Secretary