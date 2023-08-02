ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Pursuant to Rules 203 and 603 of the Trinidad and Tobago
Stock Exchange Rules and
Sections 110 and 112 of the Companies Act, Chapter 81:01
The Company advises that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 27, 2023, the Directors declared an interim dividend of $0.10 per share for the period ended June 30, 2023. The Company further advises as follows:
- Payment date: September 29, 2023;
- Record date: September 15, 2023; and
- Ex-dividenddate: September 13, 2023.
By order of the Board
Kathryna Baptiste Assee
Corporate Secretary
