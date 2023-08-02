Angostura : 02 Aug 2023 – Angostura Holdings Limited – Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended June 30th, 2023
ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (Expressed in Trinidad and Tobago dollars)
For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 the Group realised Proﬁt A�er Tax (PAT) of $77.8 million, which represents an increase of $10.2 million or 15% over the comparable period in 2022, and revenue of $473.8 million, an increase of $13.8 million year over year.
The ﬁnancial performance is a�ributed to the Group's local and interna�onal sales strategies and brand management with local revenue increasing by $8.9 million or 3% to $273 million over the compara�ve period in 2022, mainly due to increased rum sales revenue of $4.8 million and Angostura® Chill sales of $2.6 million. Interna�onally, while some markets are s�ll experiencing logis�cs and freight issues, revenue grew by 1.3% from $160.5 million for the compara�ve six-month period in 2022 to $162.6 million. Bi�ers exports increased by $3.1 million or 2% over the previous year, driven mainly by increased sales in the US market.
Proﬁtability has also improved with a Gross Proﬁt margin of 54% (2022: 51%), Opera�ng margin of 21.9% (2022: 19.5%) and a Proﬁt Before Tax
(PBT) margin of 23.6% (2022: 21.4%) due to improved produc�on eﬃciencies and cost management strategies. The Group con�nues to exhibit
good ﬁscal discipline as evidenced by a low Debt Ra�o of 0.15 (2022: 0.16). Total assets increased by 3.2% to $1.7 billion as at June 30, 2023.
Given the Group's performance, the Board of Directors declares an interim dividend of (2022: $0.10 per share) with a record date of September 15, 2023 and payment date of September 29, 2023.
Notes to the Audited summary consolidated ﬁnancial statements
General informa�on
Angostura Holdings Limited (referred to as the "company or AHL") is a limited liability company incorporated and domiciled in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Angostura Holdings Limited and its Subsidiaries are together referred to as the "Group'' and individually as the "Group Companies". The address of the company's registered oﬃce is Corner Eastern Main Road and Trinity Avenue, Laven�lle, Trinidad and Tobago. The Group has its primary lis�ng on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange. It is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in the manufacture and sale of rum, Angostura® aroma�c bi�ers and other spirits, and the bo�ling of alcohol and other beverages on a contract basis. These summary consolidated ﬁnancial statements relate to the Group. The full version of the Group's consolidated ﬁnancial statements can be located at the company's registered oﬃce.
Basis of Prepara�on
The summary consolidated ﬁnancial statements comprise the summary consolidated statement of ﬁnancial posi�on, the summary consolidated statement of proﬁt or loss and other comprehensive income, the summary consolidated statement of changes in equity and the summary consolidated statement of cashﬂows derived from the full set of consolidated ﬁnancial statements which were prepared in accordance with Interna�onal Financial Repor�ng Standards for the period ended June 30, 2023.
Angostura Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company's subsidiaries are engaged in the manufacture and sale of rum, Angostura aromatic bitters and other spirits, and the bottling of alcoholic and other beverages on a contract basis. The Company's Rum segment manufactures and sells consumer alcohol products. Its Bitters segment manufactures and sells Angostura aromatic bitters. Its LLB sells and distributes Angostura Lemon, Lime and Bitters. Its Bulk segment manufactures and sells bulk concentrate products such as current distillate (CD), blends, and bulk bitters. Its Other segment consists of both locally manufactured and imported products for sale such as Wines, liquors and other branded Spirits. It offers drinks, such as Angostura 1824, Angostura 1787, Angostura 1919, Angostura 7-year-Old rum, Angostura 5year Old rum, Angostura Reserva, Angostura Single Barrel and Tamboo, White Oak, and its array of flavors include sorrel, coconut, watermelon, pink grapefruit, and pineapple.