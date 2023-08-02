ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED

SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (Expressed in Trinidad and Tobago dollars)

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 the Group realised Proﬁt A�er Tax (PAT) of $77.8 million, which represents an increase of $10.2 million or 15% over the comparable period in 2022, and revenue of $473.8 million, an increase of $13.8 million year over year.

The ﬁnancial performance is a�ributed to the Group's local and interna�onal sales strategies and brand management with local revenue increasing by $8.9 million or 3% to $273 million over the compara�ve period in 2022, mainly due to increased rum sales revenue of $4.8 million and Angostura® Chill sales of $2.6 million. Interna�onally, while some markets are s�ll experiencing logis�cs and freight issues, revenue grew by 1.3% from $160.5 million for the compara�ve six-month period in 2022 to $162.6 million. Bi�ers exports increased by $3.1 million or 2% over the previous year, driven mainly by increased sales in the US market.

Proﬁtability has also improved with a Gross Proﬁt margin of 54% (2022: 51%), Opera�ng margin of 21.9% (2022: 19.5%) and a Proﬁt Before Tax

(PBT) margin of 23.6% (2022: 21.4%) due to improved produc�on eﬃciencies and cost management strategies. The Group con�nues to exhibit

good ﬁscal discipline as evidenced by a low Debt Ra�o of 0.15 (2022: 0.16). Total assets increased by 3.2% to $1.7 billion as at June 30, 2023.

Given the Group's performance, the Board of Directors declares an interim dividend of (2022: $0.10 per share) with a record date of September 15, 2023 and payment date of September 29, 2023.

Mr. Terrence Bharath

Chairman

July 27, 2023