Angostura : 09 Feb 2023 – Angostura Holdings Limited – Resignation of a Senior Officer

ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED

MATERIAL CHANGE DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to Section 64 (1)(b) of the Securities Act, 2012 and

Pursuant to Rule 603 of the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Rules

Ms. Ginelle Lambie has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer of Angostura Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries with effect from March 25, 2023.

By order of the Board

Kathryna Baptiste Assee

Corporate Secretary