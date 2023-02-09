Angostura : 09 Feb 2023 – Angostura Holdings Limited – Resignation of a Senior Officer

ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED
MATERIAL CHANGE DISCLOSURE
Pursuant to Section 64 (1)(b) of the Securities Act, 2012 and
Pursuant to Rule 603 of the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Rules
Ms. Ginelle Lambie has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer of Angostura Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries with effect from March 25, 2023.
By order of the Board
Kathryna Baptiste Assee
Corporate Secretary
