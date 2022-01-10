Angostura : 10 Jan 2022 – Angostura Holdings Limited – Notice of Material Change

ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED

MATERIAL CHANGE DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to Section 64 (1)(b) of the Securities Act, 2012 and

Pursuant to Rule 603 of the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Rules

Mrs. Michal Andrews has resigned as a director of Angostura Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries with effect from January 04, 2022.

The Board of Directors acknowledges the contribution of Mrs. Andrews and wishes her every success in her future endeavours.

By order of the Board

Kathryna Baptiste Assee Corporate Secretary