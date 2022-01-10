Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Trinidad and Tobago
  TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE
  Angostura Holdings Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    AHL   TTP035561005

ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AHL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Angostura : 10 Jan 2022 – Angostura Holdings Limited – Notice of Material Change

01/10/2022 | 05:38pm EST
ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED

MATERIAL CHANGE DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to Section 64 (1)(b) of the Securities Act, 2012 and

Pursuant to Rule 603 of the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Rules

Mrs. Michal Andrews has resigned as a director of Angostura Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries with effect from January 04, 2022.

The Board of Directors acknowledges the contribution of Mrs. Andrews and wishes her every success in her future endeavours.

By order of the Board

Kathryna Baptiste Assee Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Angostura Holdings Limited published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 22:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 905 M 134 M 134 M
Net income 2020 146 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net cash 2020 535 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
Yield 2020 1,83%
Capitalization 4 116 M 605 M 609 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,38x
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 553
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Angostura Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ian Forbes Chief Executive Officer
Ginelle Lambie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Manager
Terrence Bharath Chairman
Carol Homer-Caesar Chief Operating Officer
Lystra Mahabir Rampersad Head-Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED10.56%605
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.-4.10%382 528
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.-3.46%132 479
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.-8.67%56 439
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.-6.57%54 360
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.-0.35%38 665