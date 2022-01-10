Angostura : 10 Jan 2022 – Angostura Holdings Limited – Notice of Material Change

ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED
MATERIAL CHANGE DISCLOSURE
Pursuant to Section 64 (1)(b) of the Securities Act, 2012 and
Pursuant to Rule 603 of the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Rules
Mrs. Michal Andrews has resigned as a director of Angostura Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries with effect from January 04, 2022.
The Board of Directors acknowledges the contribution of Mrs. Andrews and wishes her every success in her future endeavours.
By order of the Board
Kathryna Baptiste Assee Corporate Secretary
