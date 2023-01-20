Angostura : 20 Jan 2023 – Angostura Holdings Limited – Resignation of a Director

ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED

MATERIAL CHANGE DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to Section 64 (1)(b) of the Securities Act, 2012 and

Pursuant to Rule 603 of the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Rules

Mr. Fabio Di Giammarco has resigned as a director of Angostura Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries with effect from January 31, 2023.

The Board of Directors acknowledges the contribution of Mr. Di Giammarco and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

By order of the Board

Kathryna Baptiste Assee Corporate Secretary