Angostura : 20 Jan 2023 – Angostura Holdings Limited – Resignation of a Director

ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED
MATERIAL CHANGE DISCLOSURE
Pursuant to Section 64 (1)(b) of the Securities Act, 2012 and
Pursuant to Rule 603 of the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Rules
Mr. Fabio Di Giammarco has resigned as a director of Angostura Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries with effect from January 31, 2023.
The Board of Directors acknowledges the contribution of Mr. Di Giammarco and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.
By order of the Board
Kathryna Baptiste Assee Corporate Secretary
Disclaimer
Angostura Holdings Limited published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 12:20:04 UTC.