Angostura : 23 Dec 2022 – Angostura Holdings Limited – Notice of Appointment of a Senior Officer

ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED

MATERIAL CHANGE DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to Section 64 (1)(b) of the Securities Act, 2012 and

Pursuant to Rule 603 of the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Rules

Ms. Melissa Sophia Charles-Barber has been appointed to the position of Executive Manager - Marketing of Angostura Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries, effective March 01, 2023.

By order of the Board

Kathryna Baptiste Assee Corporate Secretary