  Homepage
  Equities
  Trinidad and Tobago
  TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE
  Angostura Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    AHL   TTP035561005

ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AHL)
End-of-day quote TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-12-21
24.00 TTD    0.00%
01:25pAngostura : 23 Dec 2022 – Angostura Holdings Limited – Notice of Appointment of a Senior Officer
PU
11/07Angostura Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
08/04Angostura Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Angostura : 23 Dec 2022 – Angostura Holdings Limited – Notice of Appointment of a Senior Officer

12/23/2022 | 01:25pm EST
ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED

MATERIAL CHANGE DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to Section 64 (1)(b) of the Securities Act, 2012 and

Pursuant to Rule 603 of the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Rules

Ms. Melissa Sophia Charles-Barber has been appointed to the position of Executive Manager - Marketing of Angostura Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries, effective March 01, 2023.

By order of the Board

Kathryna Baptiste Assee Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Angostura Holdings Limited published this content on 23 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2022 18:24:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 922 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2021 158 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
Net cash 2021 611 M 89,9 M 89,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 4 940 M 729 M 727 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
EV / Sales 2021 3,37x
Nbr of Employees 553
Free-Float 99,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ian Forbes Chief Operating Officer
Ginelle Lambie Head-Internal Audit
Terrence Bharath Chairman
Ann-Marie O'Brien Chief Operating Officer
Lystra Mahabir Rampersad Head-Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED33.33%727
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.-13.76%318 034
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.-19.38%99 772
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.-10.45%49 405
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.-14.40%45 803
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.-1.54%34 778