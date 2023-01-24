Angostura : 24 Jan 2023 – Angostura Holdings Limited – Appointment of CEO

ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED

MATERIAL CHANGE DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to Section 64 (1)(b) of the Securities Act, 2012 and

Pursuant to Rule 603 of the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Rules

Having received the required statutory approval on January 20, 2023, Mr. Laurent Schun has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Angostura Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries with effect from January 23, 2023.

Mr. Ian Forbes will resume his substantive position as Chief Operating Officer with effect from January 23, 2023.

By order of the Board

Kathryna Baptiste Assee

Corporate Secretary