Angostura : 24 Jan 2023 – Angostura Holdings Limited – Appointment of CEO

ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED
MATERIAL CHANGE DISCLOSURE
Pursuant to Section 64 (1)(b) of the Securities Act, 2012 and
Pursuant to Rule 603 of the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Rules
Having received the required statutory approval on January 20, 2023, Mr. Laurent Schun has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Angostura Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries with effect from January 23, 2023.
Mr. Ian Forbes will resume his substantive position as Chief Operating Officer with effect from January 23, 2023.
By order of the Board
Kathryna Baptiste Assee
Corporate Secretary
