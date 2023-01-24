Advanced search
    AHL   TTP035561005

ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AHL)
End-of-day quote TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-22
23.50 TTD   +1.29%
Angostura : 24 Jan 2023 – Angostura Holdings Limited – Appointment of CEO
PU
01/20Angostura : 20 Jan 2023 – Angostura Holdings Limited – Resignation of a Director
PU
2022Angostura : 23 Dec 2022 – Angostura Holdings Limited – Notice of Appointment of a Senior Officer
PU
Angostura : 24 Jan 2023 – Angostura Holdings Limited – Appointment of CEO

01/24/2023 | 07:47am EST
ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED

MATERIAL CHANGE DISCLOSURE

Pursuant to Section 64 (1)(b) of the Securities Act, 2012 and

Pursuant to Rule 603 of the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Rules

Having received the required statutory approval on January 20, 2023, Mr. Laurent Schun has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Angostura Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries with effect from January 23, 2023.

Mr. Ian Forbes will resume his substantive position as Chief Operating Officer with effect from January 23, 2023.

By order of the Board

Kathryna Baptiste Assee

Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Angostura Holdings Limited published this content on 24 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2023 12:46:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
