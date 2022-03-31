Angostura : 31 Mar 2022 – Angostura Holdings Limited – Notice of Final Dividend Dividend Payment

ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Pursuant to Rules 203 and 603 of the Trinidad and Tobago

Stock Exchange Rules and

Sections 110 and 112 of the Companies Act, Chapter 81:01

The Company advises that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 25, 2022, a final dividend of $0.26 per share was recommended for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. The Company further advises as follows:

• Payment date: July 29, 2022;

• Record date: July 08, 2022; and

• Ex-dividend date: July 06, 2022.

By order of the Board

Kathryna Baptiste Assee

Corporate Secretary