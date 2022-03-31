Angostura : 31 Mar 2022 – Angostura Holdings Limited – Notice of Final Dividend Dividend Payment

ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
Pursuant to Rules 203 and 603 of the Trinidad and Tobago
Stock Exchange Rules and
Sections 110 and 112 of the Companies Act, Chapter 81:01
The Company advises that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 25, 2022, a final dividend of $0.26 per share was recommended for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. The Company further advises as follows:
-
• Payment date: July 29, 2022;
-
• Record date: July 08, 2022; and
-
• Ex-dividend date: July 06, 2022.
By order of the Board
Kathryna Baptiste Assee
Corporate Secretary
Disclaimer
Angostura Holdings Limited published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:45:24 UTC.