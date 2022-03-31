Angostura : 31 Mar 2022 – Angostura Holdings Limited – Notice of Final Dividend Dividend Payment

Log in
    AHL   TTP035561005

ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AHL)
  Report
03/31/2022
ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Pursuant to Rules 203 and 603 of the Trinidad and Tobago

Stock Exchange Rules and

Sections 110 and 112 of the Companies Act, Chapter 81:01

The Company advises that at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on March 25, 2022, a final dividend of $0.26 per share was recommended for the financial year ended December 31, 2021. The Company further advises as follows:

  • Payment date: July 29, 2022;

  • Record date: July 08, 2022; and

  • Ex-dividend date: July 06, 2022.

By order of the Board

Kathryna Baptiste Assee

Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Angostura Holdings Limited published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:45:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 905 M 133 M 133 M
Net income 2020 146 M 21,4 M 21,4 M
Net cash 2020 535 M 78,6 M 78,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,2x
Yield 2020 1,83%
Capitalization 4 160 M 612 M 612 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,38x
EV / Sales 2020 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 553
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Angostura Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ian Forbes Chief Executive Officer
Ginelle Lambie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Manager
Terrence Bharath Chairman
Carol Homer-Caesar Chief Operating Officer
Lystra Mahabir Rampersad Head-Risk & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGOSTURA HOLDINGS LIMITED12.28%612
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO., LTD.-15.60%342 389
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.-29.51%95 976
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.-19.37%48 938
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.-25.94%43 590
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.-16.97%32 262