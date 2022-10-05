Angus Energy : Investor Presentation

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 6/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("MAR"), AND IS DISCLOSED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE COMPANY'S OBLIGATIONS UNDER ARTICLE 17 OF MAR.

5 October 2022

Angus Energy Plc

("Angus Energy", "Angus" or the "Company")

Investor Presenta on

Angus Energy Plc (AIM: ANGS), is pleased to announce that its presenta on from 4 October 2022 London South East Investor webinar is now available on the Company's website www.angusenergy.co.uk.

The presenta on refers to the Company's metable of future opera ons including, inter alia, a further proposed sidetrack during Q2/3 2023 of the southern lobe of the Sal leetby Field to address further gas con ngent resources (1C) of approximately 12 BCFs as detailed in our CPR of February 2020.

Addi onally, as noted in RNS of 27 April 2022 and 23 May 2022 it is the Company's inten on to abandon the Kimmeridge layer in BRX4-Z and reperforate the same well in the Portland reservoir. The Field is currently achieving ﬂow rates of between 40 and 50 bbl/day.

It is the Company's expecta on that this opera on, addressing the crest of the structure, will add a further 100 bbl/day to produc on from the ﬁeld during Q1 2023. Planning permission for this opera on has been obtained and preliminary permit approval has been received from the Environment Agency.

The Company also expressed its expecta on that the Loan Facility and con ngent payments to Forum Energy would be sa sﬁed in full by Q3 2022.