  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Angus Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANGS   GB00BYWKC989

ANGUS ENERGY PLC

(ANGS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:18 2022-10-05 am EDT
2.110 GBX   -1.86%
Angus Energy : Investor Presentation

10/05/2022 | 05:12am EDT
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 6/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 ("MAR"), AND IS DISCLOSED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE COMPANY'S OBLIGATIONS UNDER ARTICLE 17 OF MAR.

5 October 2022

Angus Energy Plc

("Angus Energy", "Angus" or the "Company")

Investor Presenta on

Angus Energy Plc (AIM: ANGS), is pleased to announce that its presenta on from 4 October 2022 London South East Investor webinar is now available on the Company's website www.angusenergy.co.uk.

The presenta on refers to the Company's metable of future opera ons including, inter alia, a further proposed sidetrack during Q2/3 2023 of the southern lobe of the Sal leetby Field to address further gas con ngent resources (1C) of approximately 12 BCFs as detailed in our CPR of February 2020.

Addi onally, as noted in RNS of 27 April 2022 and 23 May 2022 it is the Company's inten on to abandon the Kimmeridge layer in BRX4-Z and reperforate the same well in the Portland reservoir. The Field is currently achieving ﬂow rates of between 40 and 50 bbl/day.

It is the Company's expecta on that this opera on, addressing the crest of the structure, will add a further 100 bbl/day to produc on from the ﬁeld during Q1 2023. Planning permission for this opera on has been obtained and preliminary permit approval has been received from the Environment Agency.

The Company also expressed its expecta on that the Loan Facility and con ngent payments to Forum Energy would be sa sﬁed in full by Q3 2022.

END.

Enquiries:

Angus Energy Plc

www.angusenergy.co.uk

George Lucan

Tel: +44 (0) 208 899 6380

Beaumont Cornish (Nomad)

www.beaumontcornish.com

James Biddle/ Roland Cornish

Tel: +44 (0) 207 628 3396

WH Ireland Limited (Broker)

Katy Mitchell/ Harry Ansell

Tel: +44 (0) 113 394 6600

Flagstaﬀ PR/IR

angus@ﬂagstaﬀcomms.com

Tim Thompson

Tel: +44 (0) 207 129 1474

Fergus Mellon

Aleph Commodi es

info@alephcommodi es.com

Notes

About Angus Energy plc

Angus Energy plc is a UK AIM quoted independent onshore Energy Transi on company with a complementary por olio of clean gas development assets, onshore geothermal projects, and legacy oil producing ﬁelds. Angus is focused on becoming a leading onshore UK diversiﬁed clean energy and energy infrastructure company. Angus Energy has a 100% interest in the Sal leetby Gas Field (PEDL005), majority owns and operates conven onal oil produc on ﬁelds at Brockham (PL 235) and Lidsey (PL 241) and has a 25% interest in the Balcombe Licence (PEDL244). Angus Energy operates all ﬁelds in which it has an interest.

Important No ces

This announcement contains 'forward-looking statements' concerning the Company that are subject to risks and uncertain es. Generally, the words 'will', 'may', 'should', 'con nue', 'believes', 'targets', 'plans', 'expects', 'aims', 'intends', 'an cipates' or similar expressions or nega ves thereof iden fy forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertain es that could cause actual results to diﬀer materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertain es relate to factors that are beyond the Company's ability to control or es mate precisely. The Company cannot give any assurance that such forward- looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cau oned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. The Company does not undertake any obliga on to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements set out herein, whether as a result of new informa on, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

Nothing contained herein shall be deemed to be a forecast, projec on or es mate of the future ﬁnancial performance of the Company.

Explana on of Terminology:

Kwhr, Therms, megajoules (MJ) are all measures of the energy content of a quan ty of gas and have a ﬁxed and unvarying rela onship with one another.

scm (standard cubic metre) mscm (thousand standard cubic metre) and mmscf (million standard cubic feet) are tradi onal measures of volumes of gas. As producers we tend to observe volume ﬂow from wells and through process plant but we are paid on the energy content which is metered and analysed at point of sale.

These two types of measurement, energy and volume, are related by the caloriﬁc or higher hea ng value which is the number of MJ per standard cubic metre. Very intense processing, i.e. lower temperatures, will tend to remove more higher hydrocarbon frac ons such as propane, butane and pentane, which will lower the caloriﬁc value but improve the margin of safety in terms of mee ng transmission grid speciﬁca on.

55,000 Therms, given a caloriﬁc value of about 41MJ per standard cubic metres is approximately equal to 5mmscf or 141,584 scm, 1,612,486 kwhrs, 5,804,948 MJ.

Disclaimer

Angus Energy plc published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
