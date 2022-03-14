Angus Energy : Notice of AGM 2022 and Proxy Form

Whether or not you proposed to attend the AGM, please complete and submit a proxy appointment form or electronic proxy appointment instruction in accordance with the notes to the notice of the AGM set out on page 8 and the requests of the Board as set out in the Letter from the Chairman at page 2. To be valid, the proxy form or electronic proxy instruction must be received at the address for delivery specified in the notes by 11.00 a.m. 1 April 2021.

Letter from the Chairman

11 March 2022

Dear Shareholder

Annual General Meeting

I am pleased to report that the Company's annual general meeting will be held on 5 April 2022 at

11.00 a.m at the offices of Fladgate LLP, 16 Great Queen Street, London, WC2B 5DG. The formal notice of the meeting is set out on page 6 of this document and contains the proposed resolutions to be considered and voted on at the meeting.

You will have already received a copy of the annual report and accounts for the year ended 30 September 2021 which are the subject of the first proposed resolution. They can also be accessed from the "Financial Reporting" page of our website (http://www.angusenergy.co.uk/media/reports/).

The AGM is an opportunity for all shareholders to meet and speak with the Company's board of directors (Board). I and my fellow directors look forward to seeing as many of you as possible at the AGM. Shareholders will have the opportunity to ask questions following the completion of the formal business of the meeting as set out in the notice of the AGM and, of course, questions related to the resolutions to be put to the meeting are welcome during the conduct of the formal business.

Action to be taken

If you are unable to attend the AGM, you can still vote on the proposed resolutions by appointing a proxy to attend, speak and vote on your behalf. To appoint a proxy:

you can complete the enclosed proxy appointment form, in accordance with the instructions printed on it, and return it (together with any power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such item) to our registrar, Share Registrars Limited at 3 Millennium Centre, Crosby Way, Farnham, Surrey, GU9 7XX; or if you hold your shares in CREST, you can alternatively submit an electronic proxy appointment instruction to our Share Registrars Limited (CREST participant number 7RA36) through the CREST system in accordance with the CREST Manual.

In either case, the proxy appointment form should be returned, or the electronic proxy appointment instruction transmitted, as soon as possible and in any event so as to be received by Share Registrars Limited by 11.00 a.m. on 1 April 2022.

You are requested (whether or not you intend to be present at the AGM) to appoint a proxy. Appointment of a proxy will not prevent you from attending, speaking and voting in person at the AGM, should you wish to do so.

Further details about how you may submit a proxy form (either electronically or in hard copy form) are set out in the Notes to the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

Recommendation

Explanatory notes in relation to each of the proposed resolutions to be considered and voted on at the AGM are set out on pages 4 and 5 of this document. The Board considers that each of these resolutions is in the best interests of the Company for the benefit of its shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, each member of the Board who holds shares in the Company intends to vote

