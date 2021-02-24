Log in
ANGUS ENERGY PLC

ANGUS ENERGY PLC

(ANGS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/24 05:42:33 am
0.968 GBX   -3.20%
06:34aANGUS ENERGY : Presentation to Shareholders Feb 2021
PU
02/23ANGUS ENERGY : Lidsey Back In The Frame February 2021
PU
01/27ANGUS ENERGY : Raises $2.1 Million On Share Placing; Stock Falls 16%
MT
Angus Energy : Presentation to Shareholders Feb 2021

02/24/2021 | 06:34am EST
Transition Angus

Clean Gas in a Developed Country - presently net 2P reserves 16 bcf

Deep Geothermal in UK - target 50 MW in 7 years

Legacy Oil Producing Assets (Brockham and Lidsey) - 12.5 mmbbl OIP Long term strategic interests - storage, biomass and waste to energy

Shareholder Update February 2021

UK Electricity Generation is getting greener

Data Sourced From IEA

Overall UK Energy Mix not so green

Data Sourced From IEA

Transition for Angus

  • Realist: Hydrocarbons still needed but produced to the highest ESG standards

  • Innovator: Significant improvement in the Energy Mix needs CH4 to H2 conversion

  • Steward: The Transition begins with the proper operation of the existing energy assets and the responsible development of new ones

  • Reliable Provider: Wind and solar require baseload generation for no-wind/no sun intervals - that can be geothermal, gas fired power or battery storage

  • Small scale heretic: Big projects invariably result in bigger problems

  • Good Neighbour: Supporting the community and local/regional energy production

  • Honest: Understanding the energy requirements and infrastructure constraints, combined with a development plan based on fundamentals, can lead to sustainable and profitable opportunities for investors



Disclaimer

Angus Energy plc published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 11:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 0,20 M 0,28 M 0,28 M
Net income 2019 -5,04 M -7,13 M -7,13 M
Net cash 2019 3,42 M 4,84 M 4,84 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,18x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 9,17 M 12,9 M 13,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 450x
EV / Sales 2019 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart ANGUS ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Angus Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGUS ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
George Charles Lucan Managing Director
Carlos Dos Santos Fernandes Secretary, Director & Finance Director
Patrick James Meade Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Patrick Hollis Director & Technical Director
Mike Wells Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGUS ENERGY PLC13.89%13
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.28%70 582
CNOOC LIMITED44.85%59 886
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.05%39 582
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED18.18%34 246
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY22.46%31 447
