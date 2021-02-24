Angus Energy : Presentation to Shareholders Feb 2021

Transition Angus

Clean Gas in a Developed Country - presently net 2P reserves 16 bcf

Deep Geothermal in UK - target 50 MW in 7 years

Legacy Oil Producing Assets (Brockham and Lidsey) - 12.5 mmbbl OIP Long term strategic interests - storage, biomass and waste to energy

Shareholder Update February 2021

UK Electricity Generation is getting greener

Data Sourced From IEA

Overall UK Energy Mix not so green

Data Sourced From IEA

Transition for Angus

• Realist: Hydrocarbons still needed but produced to the highest ESG standards

• Innovator: Significant improvement in the Energy Mix needs CH4 to H2 conversion

• Steward: The Transition begins with the proper operation of the existing energy assets and the responsible development of new ones

• Reliable Provider: Wind and solar require baseload generation for no-wind/no sun intervals - that can be geothermal, gas fired power or battery storage

• Small scale heretic: Big projects invariably result in bigger problems

• Good Neighbour: Supporting the community and local/regional energy production