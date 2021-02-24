Angus Energy : Presentation to Shareholders Feb 2021

Transition Angus
Clean Gas in a Developed Country - presently net 2P reserves 16 bcf
Deep Geothermal in UK - target 50 MW in 7 years
Legacy Oil Producing Assets (Brockham and Lidsey) - 12.5 mmbbl OIP Long term strategic interests - storage, biomass and waste to energy
Shareholder Update February 2021
UK Electricity Generation is getting greener
Data Sourced From IEA
Overall UK Energy Mix not so green
Data Sourced From IEA
Transition for Angus
-
• Realist: Hydrocarbons still needed but produced to the highest ESG standards
-
• Innovator: Significant improvement in the Energy Mix needs CH4 to H2 conversion
-
• Steward: The Transition begins with the proper operation of the existing energy assets and the responsible development of new ones
-
• Reliable Provider: Wind and solar require baseload generation for no-wind/no sun intervals - that can be geothermal, gas fired power or battery storage
-
• Small scale heretic: Big projects invariably result in bigger problems
-
• Good Neighbour: Supporting the community and local/regional energy production
-
• Honest: Understanding the energy requirements and infrastructure constraints, combined with a development plan based on fundamentals, can lead to sustainable and profitable opportunities for investors
