Angus Energy plc is a United Kingdom-based independent onshore oil and gas development company. The Company is engaged in the onshore, conventional production and development of hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom. The Company has a 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field (PEDL005), owns and operates conventional oil production fields at Brockham (PL 235) and Lidsey (PL 241) and has a 25% interest in the Balcombe Licence (PEDL244). The Saltfleetby Gas Field is located onshore United Kingdom in license PEDL005, producing gas from East Lincolnshire. The Balcombe site lies approximately eight kilometers (KM) southeast of Crawley near the village of Balcombe. The Lidsey oil field is located in the production license PL241, onshore West Sussex near Bognor Regis, on the southern flank of the Weald Basin. It holds approximately 80% interest in the Brockham field. The Brockham oil field is located in the Weald Basin, onshore United Kingdom.