  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Angus Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANGS   GB00BYWKC989

ANGUS ENERGY PLC

(ANGS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:18 2022-11-23 am EST
1.825 GBX   +4.26%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Angus Energy's SF07V drilling programme progresses

11/23/2022 | 10:52am EST
Angus Energy PLC - London-based oil and gas development company - Notes drilling programme of the SF07V side track has progressed to the top of the target reservoir itself. Drilling was paused at a total measured depth along hole of 2,492 metres, 10 metres higher than anticipated.

The well bore will now be cased and cemented to this point before resuming drilling, largely horizontally, a further 500 metres into and through the most productive part of the reservoir. Expects further work to last around 14 days following which well clean up and testing operations will begin.

Current stock price: 1.83 pence

12-month change: up from 0.85p

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGUS ENERGY PLC 4.26% 1.8245 Delayed Quote.169.23%
BRENT OIL -4.40% 84.42 Delayed Quote.12.66%
OIL AND GAS DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED -0.67% 74.03 End-of-day quote.-14.12%
WTI -4.82% 77.397 Delayed Quote.6.62%
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -15,6 M -18,5 M -18,5 M
Net Debt 2021 7,14 M 8,48 M 8,48 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,51x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51,4 M 61,0 M 61,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 80,3x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 62,4%
Chart ANGUS ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Angus Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGUS ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
George Charles Lucan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Dos Santos Fernandes Secretary, Director & Finance Director
Patrick Clanwilliam Non-Executive Chairman
Andrew Patrick Hollis Chief Technology Officer
Mike Wells Operations Director
