IN BRIEF: Angus Energy's SF07V drilling programme progresses

Angus Energy PLC - London-based oil and gas development company - Notes drilling programme of the SF07V side track has progressed to the top of the target reservoir itself. Drilling was paused at a total measured depth along hole of 2,492 metres, 10 metres higher than anticipated.

The well bore will now be cased and cemented to this point before resuming drilling, largely horizontally, a further 500 metres into and through the most productive part of the reservoir. Expects further work to last around 14 days following which well clean up and testing operations will begin.

Current stock price: 1.83 pence

12-month change: up from 0.85p

