Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Anheuser-Busch InBev
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABI   BE0974293251

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AB InBev Swung to 1Q Net Profit as Sales Beat Expectations

05/06/2021 | 01:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adria Calatayud

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA said Thursday that it swung to a first-quarter net profit as sales grew and beat expectations, and that a combination of volume and price will drive revenue growth this year.

The world's largest brewer--with brands such as Budweiser, Stella Artois and Corona--said sales grew 17% in the first quarter on an organic basis, while total organic volume growth was 13%.

Analysts had expected AB InBev to report first-quarter organic growth in sales and volumes of 8.7% and 7.3%, respectively, according to consensus estimates compiled by the company.

AB InBev made a profit for the quarter of $595 million compared with a loss of $2.25 billion for the same period last year.

Revenue was $12.29 billion compared with $11.00 billion a year before.

The company said it expects normalized earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to grow between 8% and 12% this year, and revenue to grow ahead of Ebitda from a combination of volume and price. The company had previously said it expected its top and bottom-line results in 2021 to improve meaningfully compared with 2020.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-21 0136ET

All news about ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
01:37aAB InBev Swung to 1Q Net Profit as Sales Beat Expectations
DJ
01:32aAB InBev CEO Carlos Brito to Step Down; Michel Doukeris Named as Successor
DJ
01:28aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV  : Turns To Q1 Profit On 17% Revenue Growth
MT
01:18aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV  : AB InBev CEO Brito to step down, succeeded by North Amer..
RE
01:05aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
PU
01:03aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV  : Announces CEO Succession
PU
05/04ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV /  : Credit Suisse Boosts Price Target on Anheuser-Busch In..
MT
05/04Deluge of Debt Is Tied to Carbon Emissions and Diversity
DJ
05/04AB INBEV  : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05/04ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 51 053 M - -
Net income 2021 5 697 M - -
Net Debt 2021 78 572 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 139 B 139 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,26x
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 163 695
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Duration : Period :
Anheuser-Busch InBev Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 72,09 $
Last Close Price 70,46 $
Spread / Highest target 37,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos Alves de Brito Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mommensohn Tennenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Martin J. Barrington Chairman
David Almeida Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
M. Michele Burns Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV2.95%138 924
HEINEKEN N.V.6.97%67 426
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.9.43%46 322
AMBEV S.A.-5.05%43 457
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-5.08%41 348
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.8.50%28 900