ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

Anheuser Busch InBev : AB InBev Considers Outside Candidates for Top Job -FT

09/07/2020 | 12:32pm EDT

--Anheuser-Busch InBev has started its search to replace Chief Executive Carlos Brito, according to the Financial Times.

--The maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois is seriously considering outside candidates for the role, the FT reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

--The company is currently considering only one internal candidate, Michel Doukeris, head of its North America-based Anheuser-Busch business, these people said according to the FT.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/3byEJI6

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 45 272 M - -
Net income 2020 649 M - -
Net Debt 2020 85 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 234x
Yield 2020 1,90%
Capitalization 115 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,42x
EV / Sales 2021 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 170 000
Free-Float 39,4%
Chart ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Duration : Period :
Anheuser-Busch InBev Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 66,57 $
Last Close Price 58,26 $
Spread / Highest target 79,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Alves de Brito Chief Executive Officer
Martin J. Barrington Chairman
Fernando Mommensohn Tennenbaum Chief Financial Officer
David Almeida Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
William F. Gifford Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-32.32%114 415
HEINEKEN N.V.-19.13%52 089
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-3.80%43 156
AMBEV S.A.-32.51%37 401
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.-20.43%23 357
CHINA RESOURCES BEER (HOLDINGS) COMPANY LIMITED16.13%20 949
