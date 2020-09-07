Anheuser Busch InBev : AB InBev Considers Outside Candidates for Top Job -FT

--Anheuser-Busch InBev has started its search to replace Chief Executive Carlos Brito, according to the Financial Times.

--The maker of Budweiser and Stella Artois is seriously considering outside candidates for the role, the FT reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

--The company is currently considering only one internal candidate, Michel Doukeris, head of its North America-based Anheuser-Busch business, these people said according to the FT.

