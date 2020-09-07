Anheuser Busch InBev : AB InBev begins search to replace long-time CEO Brito -FT

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Budweiser beer maker Anheuser-Busch InBev
has began a search for a replacement for its
long-serving chief executive Carlos Brito, the Financial Times
reported https://www.ft.com/content/101049df-27ee-4362-973e-b763a05dd7b6
on Monday.
The world's biggest brewer is considering external
candidates to replace Brito, who has been its CEO for 16 years
and has overseen a string of mergers that transformed two
Brazilian and Belgium drink makers into a global giant, the FT
reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
AB InBev declined to comment on the FT report, which also
said that the company is currently considering only one internal
candidate, Michel Doukeris, who heads its North America-based
Anheuser-Busch business, citing the same sources.
Brito is involved with the board in the process and plans to
step down at some point next year, the FT said, citing one
person. It is also possible that Brito remains in charge for
longer if a replacement is not found, it said, added that Brito
was expected to join AB InBev's board after stepping down.
AB InBev, which makes Stella Artois and Corona, is working
with recruitment firm Spencer Stuart on the search, the FT said.
Brazilian-born Brito's biggest deal to date was the
near-$100 billion 2016 takeover of its nearest rival SABMiller,
whose business in Africa plugged a critical hole in the
company's global footprint.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru and Martinne Geller
in London; Editing by Susan Fenton and Alexander Smith)