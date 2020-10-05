Anheuser Busch InBev : Ambev closes partnership with Lemon Energia to offer renewable and cheaper energy to more than 50,000 small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil

São Paulo, October 5th, 2020 - Ambev, with the support of its tech hub focused on solutions for small and medium-sized businesses Z-Tech, closed a partnership with the startup Lemon Energia, a São Paulo based company that connects producers of renewable energy and SMBs. The project will provide renewable energy to more than 50.000 small shops, bars and restaurants, until 2023. The initiative complements Ambev's efforts to foment the renewable energy ecosystem in the country, and also aligns with Z-Tech's mission to empower SMBs through technology.

With this partnership, Lemon estimates that, in the next 3 years, small and medium-sized companies that join the solution will save over R$ 150 million (approximately USD 30 million) due to the energy cost reduction. Additionally, the initiative will reduce 810,000 ton of CO2 emission in that period, which is equivalent of eliminating 675.000 from the stress. The service provided by Lemon Energia is free of charge for the entrepreneur and it does not require additional installation costs.

How does it work?

The sustainable initiative is pioneer in its sector and has a very simple adhesion process, that does not require any fidelity or initial investment. The process to join Lemon is 100% online and the interested business just has to register at Lemon Energia's platform, that will connect it with the closest solar farm in its region. In the app it is possible to get estimates of the annual savings that the business can get by using Lemon.

'We focus our investments to develop accessible and user-friendly products and digital services that help solving small and medium-sized businesses' main pain points. We are very happy to partner with Lemon to offer one more solution that, besides benefiting the environment, will also contribute for the financial health of small entrepreneurs', said Roberto Guido, CEO of Z-Tech Brazil.