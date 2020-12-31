Log in
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
Anheuser Busch InBev : Completes Issuance of Minority Stake in its US-based Metal Container Plants to Apollo-led Consortium while Retaining Operational Control

12/31/2020 | 04:33pm EST

12/31/2020 | 04:33pm EST
Brussels / 31 December 2020/ 10.30 pm CET

Anheuser-Busch InBev Completes Issuance of Minority Stake in its US-based Metal Container Plants to Apollo-led Consortium while Retaining Operational Control

31 December 2020 - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) ("AB InBev") announced today that a consortium of institutional investors led and/or advised by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (collectively "Apollo") (NYSE: APO) has completed the acquisition of a 49.9% minority stake in AB InBev's US-based metal container plants for approximately 3 billion USD.

This transaction allows the company to create additional shareholder value by optimizing its business at an attractive price and generate proceeds to repay debt, in line with its deleveraging commitments. AB InBev will retain operational control of its US-based metal container plants.

This press release does not represent an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy shares in AB InBev.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV CONTACTS

Investors

Media

Lauren Abbott

Ingvild Van Lysebetten

Tel. : +1 212 573 9287

Tel. : +32 16 276 608

E-mail :lauren.abbott@ab-inbev.com

E-mail :ingvild.vanlysebetten@ab-inbev.com

Maria Glukhova

Fallon Buckelew

Tel. : +32 16 276 888

Tel. : +1 310 592 6319

E-mail :maria.glukhova@ab-inbev.com

E-mail :fallon.buckelew@ab-inbev.com

Jency John

Tel. : +1 646 746 9673

E-mail :jency.john@ab-inbev.com

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL:

ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob Ultra®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 170,000 employees based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2019, AB InBev's reported revenue was 52.3 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

ab-inbev.com

Press release - 31 December 2020 - 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AB - Anheuser-Busch InBev NV published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 21:32:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
