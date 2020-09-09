Anheuser Busch InBev : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019

Press Release Brussels / 9 September 2020 / 8:00 p.m. CET The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Belgian Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market. Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 9 September 2020 - Anheuser-Busch InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) ("AB InBev") discloses the following OTC disposals of AB InBev shares to its employees in connection with incentive plans, in accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code of Companies and Associations. Reason for delivery Date of delivery Exercise price Number of shares Employee Options Plan (ADS) 05 Jun 2020 USD 56.02 232 Share-Based Incentive Plans 10 Jun 2020 N/A 212 Employee Options Plan 16 Jun 2020 EUR 42.41 750 Employee Options Plan 19 Jun 2020 EUR 42.41 357 Employee Options Plan 24 Jun 2020 EUR 42.41 500 Employee Options Plan (ADS) 31 Jul 2020 USD 56.02 750 Employee Options Plan 06 Aug 2020 EUR 42.41 1,418 Employee Options Plan 10 Aug 2020 EUR 42.41 1,500 Share-Based Incentive Plans 14 Aug 2020 N/A 19,002 Share-Based Incentive Plans (ADS) 14 Aug 2020 N/A 35,480 Employee Options Plan (ADS) 18 Aug 2020 USD 56.02 75 Employee Options Plan (ADS) 19 Aug 2020 USD 56.02 1,526 Employee Options Plan 26 Aug 2020 EUR 42.41 2,500 Employee Options Plan (ADS) 26 Aug 2020 USD 56.02 400 Employee Options Plan 27 Aug 2020 EUR 42.41 3,367 Employee Options Plan (ADS) 27 Aug 2020 USD 56.02 1,126 Employee Options Plan 01 Sep 2020 EUR 42.41 1 Employee Options Plan 02 Sep 20 EUR 44.00 5,246 Employee Options Plan (ADS) 02 Sep 20 USD 56.02 736 Employee Options Plan 03 Sep 20 EUR 42.41 650 Employee Options Plan (ADS) 03 Sep 20 USD 56.02 3,822 Employee Options Plan 07 Sep 20 EUR 42.41 6,127 1 ab-inbev.com

