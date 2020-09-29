Anheuser Busch InBev : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019

Log in
09/29/2020 | 12:35pm EDT

Press Release

Brussels / 29 September 2020 / 18:30 CET

The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Belgian Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 regarding the duties of issuers of

financial instruments which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market.

Disclosure Made According to the

Requirements of the Royal Decree of 29

April 2019

29 September 2020 - Anheuser-Busch InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) ("AB InBev") discloses the following OTC disposals of AB InBev shares to its employees in connection with incentive plans, in accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code of Companies and Associations.

Reason for delivery

Date of delivery

Exercise price

Number of shares

Employee Options Plan

15 Sep 2020

EUR 42.41

200

Employee Options Plan (ADS)

17 Sep 2020

USD 56.02

3,052

Employee Options Plan (ADS)

18 Sep 2020

USD 56.02

1,037

This notification will be posted on www.ab-inbev.com.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico

(MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock

Exchange (NYSE: BUD). Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob Ultra®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, , Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 170,000 employees based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2019, AB InBev's reported revenue was 52.3 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

1

ab-inbev.com

Press Release

Brussels / 29 September 2020 / 18:30 CET

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV CONTACTS

Investors

Media

Lauren Abbott

Ingvild Van Lysebetten

Tel: +1 212 573 9287

Tel: +32 16 276 608

E-mail:lauren.abbott@ab-inbev.com

E-mail:Ingvild.vanlysebetten@ab-inbev.com

Mariya Glukhova

Fallon Buckelew

Tel: +32 16 276 888

Tel: +1 310 592 6319

E-mail:Mariya.Glukhova@ab-inbev.com

E-mail:fallon.buckelew@ab-inbev.com

Jency John

Tel: +1 646 746 9673

E-mail:jency.john@ab-inbev.com

2

ab-inbev.com

