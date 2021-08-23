Log in
    ABI   BE0974293251

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
Anheuser Busch InBev : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019

08/23/2021 | 05:04pm EDT
Brussels / 23 August 2021/ 11:00pm CET

The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Belgian Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market.

Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019

23 August 2021 - Anheuser-Busch InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) ("AB InBev") discloses the following OTC disposals of AB InBev shares to its employees in connection with incentive plans, in accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code of Companies and Associations.

Reason for delivery

Date of delivery

Exercise price

Number of shares

Employee Options Plan (ADS)

12 August 2021

58.44 USD

168

Employee Options Plan

16 August 2021

44.00 EUR

1,518

Employee Options Plan (ADS)

19 August 2021

58.44 USD

168

This notification will be posted on www.ab-inbev.com.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV CONTACTS

Investors

Media

Shaun Fullalove

Ingvild Van Lysebetten

Tel. : +1 212 573 9287

Tel. : +32 16 276 608

E-mail :shaun.fullalove@ab-inbev.com

E-mail :ingvild.vanlysebetten@ab-inbev.com

Maria Glukhova

Fallon Buckelew

Tel. : +32 16 276 888

Tel. : +1 310 592 6319

E-mail :maria.glukhova@ab-inbev.com

E-mail :fallon.buckelew@ab-inbev.com

Jency John

Tel: +1 646 746 9673

E-mail:jency.john@ab-inbev.com

ab-inbev.com

Press release - 23 August 2021 - 1

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL:

ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob ULTRA®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 164 000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2020, AB InBev's reported revenue was 46.9 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events and developments of the management of AB InBev and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release include statements other than historical facts and include statements typically containing words such as "will", "may", "should", "believe", "intends", "expects", "anticipates", "targets", "estimates", "likely", "foresees", "preparing" and words of similar import. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of the management of AB InBev, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties about AB InBev and are dependent on many factors, some of which are outside of AB InBev's control. There are important factor s, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different, including, but not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties about its impact and duration and the risks and uncertainties relating to AB InBev described under Item 3.D of AB InBev's Annual Report on Form 20-F ("Form 20-F") filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on 23 March 2020 and described in Exhibit 99.1 to AB InBev's Current Report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on 29 October 2020. Many of these risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and any worsening of the global business and economic environment as a result. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere, including AB InBev's most recent Form 20-F and other reports furnished on Form 6-K, and any other documents that AB InBev has made public. Any forward- looking statements made in this communication are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by AB InBev will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, AB InBev or its business or operations. Except as required by law, AB InBev undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ab-inbev.com

Press release - 23 August 2021 - 2

Disclaimer

AB - Anheuser-Busch InBev NV published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 21:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
