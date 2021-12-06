Brussels / 06 December 2021 / 7.00 am CET

Anheuser-Busch InBev Hosts Its 2021 Investor Seminar; Provides Medium-Term Outlook

Brussels - 6 December 2021 - Today, Anheuser-Busch InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) ("AB InBev") is hosting its 2021 Investor Seminar. Michel Doukeris, Chief Executive Officer, and the senior leadership team will discuss the Company's strategic priorities, focused on leading and growing the beer category, digitizing and monetizing AB InBev's ecosystem, optimizing its business and creating a more sustainable and inclusive future.

AB InBev is also providing medium-term outlook. The Company aims to deliver organic EBITDA growth of 4-8% over the medium-term. This outlook reflects AB InBev's current assessment of future business performance and market conditions (including the scale and magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic), which is subject to change.

Please join the AB InBev 2021 Investor Seminar beginning today at 8:00am EST / 1:00pm UK / 2:00pm CET. To register, please visit the following website: https://www.cvent.com/c/express/710045de-b56d-4694-aa40-098171024c63

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL:

ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob ULTRA®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 164,000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2020, AB InBev's reported revenue was 46.9 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

