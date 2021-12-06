Log in
Anheuser Busch InBev : Hosts Its 2021 Investor Seminar; Provides Medium-Term Outlook

12/06/2021
Brussels / 06 December 2021 / 7.00 am CET

Regulated and inside information1

Anheuser-Busch InBev Hosts Its 2021 Investor Seminar; Provides Medium-Term Outlook

Brussels - 6 December 2021 - Today, Anheuser-Busch InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) ("AB InBev") is hosting its 2021 Investor Seminar. Michel Doukeris, Chief Executive Officer, and the senior leadership team will discuss the Company's strategic priorities, focused on leading and growing the beer category, digitizing and monetizing AB InBev's ecosystem, optimizing its business and creating a more sustainable and inclusive future.

AB InBev is also providing medium-term outlook. The Company aims to deliver organic EBITDA growth of 4-8% over the medium-term. This outlook reflects AB InBev's current assessment of future business performance and market conditions (including the scale and magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic), which is subject to change.

Please join the AB InBev 2021 Investor Seminar beginning today at 8:00am EST / 1:00pm UK / 2:00pm CET. To register, please visit the following website: https://www.cvent.com/c/express/710045de-b56d-4694-aa40-098171024c63

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV CONTACT

Investors

Media

Shaun Fullalove

Kate Laverge

Tel: +1 212 573 9287

Tel: +1 917 940 7421

E-mail: shaun.fullalove@ab-inbev.com

E-mail: kate.laverge@ab-inbev.com

Maria Glukhova

Ana Zenatti

Tel: +32 16 276 888

Tel: +1 646 249 5440

E-mail: maria.glukhova@ab-inbev.com

E-mail: ana.zenatti@ab-inbev.com

Jency John

Fallon Buckelew

Tel: +1 646 746 9673

Tel: +1 310 592 6319

E-mail: jency.john@ab-inbev.com

E-mail: fallon.buckelew@ab-inbev.com

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL:

ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob ULTRA®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 164,000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2020, AB InBev's reported revenue was 46.9 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

1The enclosed information constitutes inside information as defined in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, and regulated information as defined in the Belgian Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market.

ab-inbev.com

Press release - 6 December 2021 - 1

Legal Disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements". These statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events and developments of the management of AB InBev and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release include, statements other than historical facts and include statements typically containing words such as "will", "may", "should", "believe", "aim", "intends", "expects", "anticipates", "targets", "estimates", "likely", "foresees" and words of similar import. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which reflect the current views of the management of AB InBev, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties about AB InBev and are dependent on many factors, some of which are outside of AB InBev's control. There are important factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different, including, but not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties about its impact and duration and the risks and uncertainties relating to AB InBev described under Item 3.D of AB InBev's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on 19 March 2021.

ab-inbev.com

Press release - 6 December 2021 - 2

Disclaimer

AB - Anheuser-Busch InBev NV published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 06:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
