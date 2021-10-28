Anheuser-Busch InBev Up Over 12%, On Track for Record Percent Increase -- Data Talk

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR (BUD) is currently at $64.23, up $7.06 or 12.35%

-- Would be highest close since July 29, 2021, when it closed at $64.79

-- Would be largest percent increase on record (Based on available data back to July 1, 2009)

-- Currently up eight of the past nine days

-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 14.7% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Aug. 16, 2021, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending Nov. 13, 2020, when it rose 17.08%

-- Up 13.92% month-to-date

-- Down 8.12% year-to-date

-- Down 51.87% from its all-time closing high of $133.44 on Sept. 28, 2016

-- Up 20.3% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 29, 2020), when it closed at $53.39

-- Down 19.05% from its 52 week closing high of $79.35 on June 15, 2021

-- Up 23.73% from its 52 week closing low of $51.91 on Oct. 30, 2020

-- Traded as high as $64.39; highest intraday level since July 29, 2021, when it hit $66.07

-- Up 12.63% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 13.2%

All data as of 11:17:58 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-21 1136ET