  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Anheuser-Busch InBev
  News
  Summary
    ABI   BE0974293251

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Anheuser-Busch InBev Up Over 12%, On Track for Record Percent Increase -- Data Talk

10/28/2021 | 04:37pm BST
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Sponsored ADR (BUD) is currently at $64.23, up $7.06 or 12.35%

-- Would be highest close since July 29, 2021, when it closed at $64.79

-- Would be largest percent increase on record (Based on available data back to July 1, 2009)

-- Currently up eight of the past nine days

-- Currently up five consecutive days; up 14.7% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Aug. 16, 2021, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best five day stretch since the five days ending Nov. 13, 2020, when it rose 17.08%

-- Up 13.92% month-to-date

-- Down 8.12% year-to-date

-- Down 51.87% from its all-time closing high of $133.44 on Sept. 28, 2016

-- Up 20.3% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 29, 2020), when it closed at $53.39

-- Down 19.05% from its 52 week closing high of $79.35 on June 15, 2021

-- Up 23.73% from its 52 week closing low of $51.91 on Oct. 30, 2020

-- Traded as high as $64.39; highest intraday level since July 29, 2021, when it hit $66.07

-- Up 12.63% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose as much as 13.2%

All data as of 11:17:58 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-21 1136ET

Financials
Sales 2021 53 114 M - 38 680 M
Net income 2021 4 961 M - 3 613 M
Net Debt 2021 78 031 M - 56 826 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 1,54%
Capitalization 113 B 113 B 82 537 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,60x
EV / Sales 2022 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Duration : Period :
Anheuser-Busch InBev Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 57,25 $
Average target price 72,54 $
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel Dimitrios Doukeris Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mommensohn Tennenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Martin J. Barrington Chairman
David Almeida Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
M. Michele Burns Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-13.42%113 245
HEINEKEN N.V.2.39%62 318
AMBEV S.A.-2.75%42 882
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-1.87%40 348
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-25.70%32 332
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.1.43%26 086