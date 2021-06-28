Brussels / 28 June 2021/ 7.15 pm CET
Anheuser-Busch InBev Appoints Brendan Whitworth Zone President North America and CEO of Anheuser-Busch
As U.S. Chief Sales Officer, Whitworth helped shape and implement the company's 10-year commercial strategy, sparking a new era of consumer-centric innovation and growth
Brussels - 28 June 2021 --Anheuser-Busch InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) ("AB InBev") announced today that Brendan Whitworth will be appointed Zone President North America and Chief Executive Officer of Anheuser-Busch, effective July 1, 2021. Whitworth presently serves as the company's U.S. Chief Sales Officer and has held various commercial leadership positions in the U.S. for the last 8 years. He succeeds Michel Doukeris, who is transitioning to the role of global CEO of AB InBev, also effective July 1, 2021.
"Over the last four years, Brendan has helped to shape and drive our 10-year commercial strategy. His market insights, consumer-first mindset, and strong leadership have been invaluable assets on our journey to lead industry growth," said Michel Doukeris, incoming CEO of AB InBev. "With his deep roots in the U.S., his experience partnering with our wholesaler and retail customers, and his ability to inspire the North America team, I am confident Brendan is the right leader to accelerate our momentum in the U.S. and Canada."
Added outgoing AB InBev CEO Carlos Brito, "I extend my congratulations to Brendan. He is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of success and deep relationships in the U.S. His appointment will build on our strong momentum in North America."
Over the past four years, AB InBev's North America Zone has implemented a consistent consumer-first commercial strategy, rebalanced and premiumized its industry-leading portfolio, and built a superior leadership team and deep bench of local talent to ensure long-term sustainable growth and success. As a key member of the Zone leadership team and drawing on his deep experience in the CPG industry and his eight years in the Marine Corps and Central Intelligence Agency, Whitworth brings a unique perspective on the U.S. business and the U.S. consumer.
"I am humbled and honored to be appointed to lead our North American business as we continue to write the next chapter of innovation and growth for Anheuser-Busch and Labatt, two iconic industry leaders. As someone with deep personal and professional connections to the U.S, I could not be more excited to continue this journey alongside my exceptional colleagues," said Whitworth. "I'd like to thank Michel for his confidence in me and for his partnership the last four years. I believe our best is yet to come as we continue to strengthen our industry, drive value for our customers and consumers, and make a positive and lasting impact in our communities."
As U.S. Chief Sales Officer, Whitworth's strategic leadership, strong customer relationships, and expert use of innovative sales technologies and consumer insights have resulted in improved financial results and strong commercial momentum, including:
-
Improving U.S. top-line revenue trend by 2.8 percentage points from 2017 to 2020.
-
Capturing more than $1 billion of revenue "Beyond Beer" through a combination of organic brand building, strategic acquisitions, and innovative partnerships.
-
Fueling the growth of Michelob ULTRA, the #1 beer share gainer and #2 brand in dollar sales.
-
Leading the implementation of Anheuser-Busch's innovative e-commerce platforms to better serve customers and consumers.
|
ab-inbev.com
|
Press
|
release - 28 June 2021 - 1
-
Strengthening relationships with wholesalers and retail business partners, resulting in being ranked the #1 alcohol beverage supplier by U.S. retailers in the annual Advantage Survey.
"Our improved performance and overall momentum are a direct result of the hard work, diligence and passion of our more than 22,000 employees in North America that I'm proud to call my colleagues," Whitworth said. "It is my privilege to lead this exceptional team as together we embark on this next phase of growth and success."
Prior to his time as U.S. Chief Sales Officer, Whitworth's deep and multi-faceted commercial experience at AB InBev includes roles as Vice President U.S. Trade Marketing, Vice President Sales U.S. Northeast Region, and Global Vice President Tech Sales. Prior to joining AB InBev, Whitworth held a series of U.S. commercial leadership roles at PepsiCo Frito-Lay. Following his years serving with the U.S. Marine Corps and the Central Intelligence Agency, he earned an MBA from Harvard Business School before embarking on his successful career in the private sector.
Whitworth's successor will be named at a later date.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV CONTACT
|
Investors
|
Media
|
Lauren Abbott
|
Ingvild Van Lysebetten
|
Tel. : +1 212 573 9287
|
Tel. : +32 16 276 608
|
E-mail :lauren.abbott@ab-inbev.com
|
E-mail :ingvild.vanlysebetten@ab-inbev.com
|
Maria Glukhova
|
Fallon Buckelew
|
Tel. : +32 16 276 888
|
Tel. : +1 310 592 6319
|
E-mail :maria.glukhova@ab-inbev.com
|
E-mail :fallon.buckelew@ab-inbev.com
|
Jency John
|
|
Tel. : +1 646 746 9673
|
|
E-mail :jency.john@ab-inbev.com
|
|
ANHEUSER-BUSCH CONTACT
|
|
|
|
Media
|
|
Jennifer Morris
|
Kaitlin Craig
|
Tel. : +1 202 213 2204
|
Tel. : +1 410 707 3811
|
E-mail : jennifer.morris@anheuser-busch.com
|
E-mail : Kaitlin.Craig@anheuser-busch.com
About Anheuser-Busch InBev
Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL:
ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob ULTRA®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 164,000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2020, AB InBev's reported revenue was 46.9 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).
|
ab-inbev.com
|
Press
|
release - 28 June 2021 - 2
Disclaimer
AB - Anheuser-Busch InBev NV published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 17:31:04 UTC.