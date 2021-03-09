Anheuser Busch InBev / : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019

DDRA

Brussels / 9 March 2021/ 7:00pm CET

The enclosed information constitutes regulated information as defined in the Belgian Royal Decree of 14 November 2007 regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments which have been admitted for trading on a regulated market.

Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019

9 March 2021 - Anheuser-Busch InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) ("AB InBev") discloses the following OTC disposals of AB InBev shares to its employees in connection with incentive plans, in accordance with article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code of Companies and Associations.

Reason for delivery Date of delivery Exercise price Number of shares Vesting under Share Based Compensation Plan 26 Feb 2021 N/A 253,106 Employee Options Plan 26 Feb 2021 EUR 10.32 139,187 Vesting under Share Based Compensation Plan 02 Mar 2021 N/A 394,054 Vesting under Share Based Compensation Plan (ADS) 02 Mar 2021 N/A 4,670 Employee Options Plan 04 Mar 2021 EUR 44.00 650

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob Ultra®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 170,000 employees based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2019, AB InBev's reported revenue was 52.3 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

