Anheuser Busch InBev : Michel Doukeris Assumes CEO Role at Anheuser Busch InBev

Brussels / 1 July 2021/ 7.00 am CET

Michel Doukeris Assumes CEO Role at Anheuser-Busch InBev

Brussels - 1 July 2021 -- Michel Doukeris today assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer of Anheuser-Busch InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) ("AB InBev"), succeeding Carlos Brito, who has stepped down after 15 years as CEO.

Michel brings cultural and operational continuity along with a fresh perspective focused on driving long-term organic growth. He is a global leader who has consistently delivered top- and bottom-line growth in markets across the globe. Michel's demonstrated consumer-focus and brand-building capabilities will accelerate the company's momentum and transformation.

Michel Doukeris said, "I am very humbled by the opportunity to lead this incredible company and look forward to working with our talented and dedicated colleagues across the globe as we continue to dream big and build on our 600-year heritage and the strong culture of ownership."

"Stepping into the role my focus will be on ensuring we continue to meet the moment in 2021, while continuing to invest and accelerate what is already working: category development, premiumization, Beyond Beer and our digital transformation with direct to consumer and our B2B Bees initiative. I am excited about our future and our ability to create value for all our stakeholders. We want to create a future with more cheers!"

On June 28, the Company announced that Brendan Whitworth will be appointed Zone President North America and Chief Executive Officer of Anheuser-Busch, succeeding Michel Doukeris effective 1 July, 2021. The Company also announced that Ezgi Barcenas will be appointed Chief Sustainability Officer, effective 1 August, 2021, reporting to Michel and joining AB InBev's Senior Leadership Team.

For further information, please see:

Infographic - Michel Doukeris

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV CONTACT

Investors Media Lauren Abbott Ingvild Van Lysebetten Tel. : +1 212 573 9287 Tel. : +32 16 276 608 E-mail :lauren.abbott@ab-inbev.com E-mail :ingvild.vanlysebetten@ab-inbev.com Maria Glukhova Fallon Buckelew Tel. : +32 16 276 888 Tel. : +1 310 592 6319 E-mail :maria.glukhova@ab-inbev.com E-mail :fallon.buckelew@ab-inbev.com Jency John Tel. : +1 646 746 9673 E-mail :jency.john@ab-inbev.com