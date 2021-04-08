Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Anheuser-Busch InBev    ABI   BE0974293251

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 04/08 11:36:21 am
54.56 EUR   +1.87%
12:15pEstrella Jalisco Launches Tropical Chamoy Michelada, Putting the Spotlight on Chamoy
DJ
04/07AB INBEV  : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
04/01AB INBEV  : Credit Suisse gives a Neutral rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Estrella Jalisco Launches Tropical Chamoy Michelada, Putting the Spotlight on Chamoy

04/08/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Maria Armental

Estrella Jalisco, a Mexican beer brought to the U.S. five years ago by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, has launched a new flavor, a twist on the classic michelada, along with an appeal for lexical recognition.

Tropical Chamoy Michelada is a traditional lager (3.5% ABV) that blends a sweet and tart taste of pineapple with a kick from clamato and chamoy, which packs a sweet-salty-spicy-sour flavor.

Chamoy--often described as a close relative of China's see mui and Japan's umeboshi and that National Public Radio once described as Mexico's flavor fiesta condiment--has been making its way into the U.S., popping up in a variety of food and drinks.

For Estrella Jalisco, which entered the U.S. market about five years ago, the tropical chamoy michelada was about a year in the works and somewhat of a logical follow to the Mango Michelada, which has been on sale now for a number of years and is now Estrella's top seller in the U.S., said Jayden Kahl, senior director of marketing.

"Mango adds a bit of sweetness into an already complex liquid," he said. "With the chamoy, it takes a complex liquid to be even more complex but in a beautiful, powerful, sensorial … type of way."

Mr. Kahl said the company was looking for "new, authentic" flavors, "and we saw chamoy, authentic to Mexico, really burgeoning in terms of its popularity."

Estrella is now petitioning Merriam-Webster to add chamoy to the dictionary.

"Diversity of flavor is a representation of the traditions and cultures that make up society," the petition on change.org reads. "Acknowledging those flavors is a vital step in creating a more inclusive vernacular and widening palates to new tastes."

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-21 1214ET

All news about ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
12:15pEstrella Jalisco Launches Tropical Chamoy Michelada, Putting the Spotlight on..
DJ
04/07AB INBEV  : UBS reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
04/01AB INBEV  : Credit Suisse gives a Neutral rating
MD
04/01AB INBEV  : JP Morgan reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
03/31ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV  : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Roy..
PU
03/26AB INBEV  : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/18ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV  : Disclosure Made According to the Requirements of the Roy..
PU
03/18ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV  : Diageo to spend $80 million to expand U.S. ready-to-drin..
RE
03/18DIAGEO  : to spend $80 million to expand U.S. ready-to-drink beverage production
RE
03/18ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV  : Share buyback
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 50 934 M - -
Net income 2021 5 786 M - -
Net Debt 2021 77 867 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 1,48%
Capitalization 125 B 126 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,99x
EV / Sales 2022 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 163 695
Free-Float 39,6%
Chart ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Duration : Period :
Anheuser-Busch InBev Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 70,81 $
Last Close Price 63,59 $
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos Alves de Brito Chief Executive Officer
Fernando Mommensohn Tennenbaum Chief Financial Officer
Martin J. Barrington Chairman
David Almeida Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
M. Michele Burns Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-6.05%125 635
HEINEKEN N.V.-0.90%61 900
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.7.25%45 438
AMBEV S.A.-2.75%42 941
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-6.05%40 842
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V.1.23%26 720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ