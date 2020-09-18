U.S. approves Anheuser-Busch deal to buy Craft Brew Alliance

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it approved Anheuser-Bush's plan to buy the shares of Craft Brew Alliance that it does not already own.

The $220 million deal, which was announced in November, was approved on condition the companies sell Craft Brew Alliance's Kona brand beer.

The Portland-based CBA's other brands include Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Cisco Brewers, Redhook Brewery and Widmer Brothers Brewing.

Anheuser-Busch owned 31.2% of CBA before the deal was announced, and also distributed many of CBA's brands.

"CBA’s diverse portfolio of national lifestyle brands and award-winning regional breweries are an excellent complement to our family of craft partners," said Marcelo Michaelis, president of ABI's Brewers Collective business unit.

The companies said in a release that closing was expected "in the coming weeks." (Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown)