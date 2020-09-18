U.S. approves Anheuser-Busch deal to buy Craft Brew Alliance

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department
said on Friday it approved Anheuser-Bush's plan to buy
the shares of Craft Brew Alliance that it does not
already own.
The $220 million deal, which was announced in November, was
approved on condition the companies sell Craft Brew Alliance's
Kona brand beer.
The Portland-based CBA's other brands include Appalachian
Mountain Brewery, Cisco Brewers, Redhook Brewery and Widmer
Brothers Brewing.
Anheuser-Busch owned 31.2% of CBA before the deal was
announced, and also distributed many of CBA's brands.
"CBA’s diverse portfolio of national lifestyle brands and
award-winning regional breweries are an excellent complement to
our family of craft partners," said Marcelo Michaelis, president
of ABI's Brewers Collective business unit.
The companies said in a release that closing was expected
"in the coming weeks."
