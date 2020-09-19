Log in
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

(ABI)
U.S. approves Anheuser-Busch deal to buy Craft Brew Alliance

09/19/2020 | 02:48am EDT
The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it approved Anheuser-Busch's plan to buy the shares of Craft Brew Alliance that it does not already own.

The $220 million deal, which was announced in November, was approved on condition the companies sell Craft Brew Alliance's Kona brand beer.

The Portland-based CBA's other brands include Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Cisco Brewers, Redhook Brewery and Widmer Brothers Brewing.

Anheuser-Busch owned 31.2% of CBA before the deal was announced, and also distributed many of CBA's brands.

"CBA's diverse portfolio of national lifestyle brands and award-winning regional breweries are an excellent complement to our family of craft partners," said Marcelo Michaelis, president of ABI's Brewers Collective business unit.

The companies said in a release that closing was expected "in the coming weeks."

By Diane Bartz

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV -0.73% 48.65 Delayed Quote.-33.09%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. -1.39% 39.81 Delayed Quote.-16.99%
CRAFT BREW ALLIANCE, INC. 5.98% 16.47 Delayed Quote.-0.18%
