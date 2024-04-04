Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is one of the world's leading producers of beers. The group's activity is organized around two sectors: - production of beers: Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, Beck's, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Castle, Castle Lite, Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Quilmes, Michelob, Harbin, Sedrin brands, etc.; - production, bottling and sales of alcohol-free drinks: soft drinks, malt beverages, bottled waters and ice teas. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (14.5%), Central America (27.5%), North America (25.4%), Latin America (20.3%), Asia/Pacific (11.5%) and other (0.8%).

Sector Brewers