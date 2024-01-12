AB InBev: Corona Cero beer to sponsor the Olympic Games.

On Friday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the signing of a worldwide partnership with AB InBev under which the alcohol-free beer Corona Cero will become a global sponsor of the Olympic Games.



Quoted in a press release, Marcel Marcondes, AB InBev's Marketing Director, explains that Corona is currently one of the group's fastest-growing brands, with a presence in 180 countries.



AB InBev underlines that it will thus become the first beer sponsor of the Olympic Games as a Worldwide Olympic Partner (TOP).



With this agreement, the brewer hopes that Corona Cero will accelerate the growth of non-alcoholic beers and encourage fans around the world to practice moderation.



The financial terms of the new agreement, which covers the 2024, 2026 and 2028 editions of the Olympic Games, were not disclosed.



